Savannah Chrisley has taken to Instagram to debut long hair extensions for the first time in a while, as her hair stylist says she’s ‘officially entered the building’ after her hair transformation.

The Chrisley Knows Best star is known for her iconic bob she’s had for years, although it seems like things may have changed, for now.

We take a look at what Savannah Chrisley did to her hair, and her hair over the years.

Savannah Chrisley debuts long hair transformation

Taking to her Instagram stories on June 8, Savannah posted a selfie with her hair stylist @behindtylerschair, asking fans if they were ready for the change.

The next slide showed Tyler with the gorgeous blonde extensions, and six hours later, Savannah Chrisley posted an ‘after’ mirror selfie on her story, as her hair extensions were fully fitted.

Her stylist then shared the post with the caption: “Savannah Chrisley has officially entered the building.”

All of The Growing Up Chrisley star’s hairdos by Tyler can be seen over on his Instagram highlights, including a long pony extension back in 2022.

As of yet, the 25-year-old hasn’t posted her hair transformation to the main grid, but we’re sure it’s only a matter of time.

The Growing Up Chrisley star cut her hair short in 2019

Todd Chrisley‘s daughter is known for her blonde bob, although this isn’t the first time she’s shown off long locks.

Savannah made the decision to cut her hair into a pixie in 2019 and explained the decision on Instagram Live at the time she wanted to cut her short ever since Miley Cyrus did it, although there’s a reason she had to do it at that time.

“I think I got my hair colored too close in time by two different people. And I don’t know what happened, but it just fried my hair. So I kinda had no choice because literally back here it was just a straight line cut with bleach,” she explained in an Instagram live.

Savannah teases an exciting project

In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast with younger brother Grayson Chrisley, Savannah teased she was going out of the country for two weeks, as the kids would have to stay with Nanny Faye.

Although Savannah told fans she can’t tell them what it is yet, she said they’ll be able to ‘see it’ which could hint at the fact it may be a TV show.

Adding to the curiosity her younger brother said: “I think it’ll be interesting. I think you’ll do good. I know you won’t quit. Will you finish all of them? Probably not.”