Sylvester Stallone’s daughters revealed the actor is so “savant” when it comes to their dating lives that he writes their breakup texts.

The Rocky and Rambo veteran star debuted his family reality show, The Family Stallone, on Paramount+ on May 17. The show follows the actor’s family life with his third wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

In a new podcast episode, Sly’s daughters dished on their father and revealed that they would often use his expertise to write their breakup texts.

Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone pens daughters’ breakup texts

Sylvester‘s daughters have revealed an interesting tidbit about their father when it comes to their respective relationships. We already knew that the actor could be intimidating when he meets his daughters’ boyfriends but we had no idea that he would go the extra mile.

“My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives — in so many areas. In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts,” Sistine Stallone revealed to Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorboon the Giggly Squad podcast.

The actor’s oldest daughter, Sophia Stallone, agreed with her sister and added: “I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men. I’m telling you.”

“And they never get mad for being honest,” Sistine chimed in.

Sistine says their father is “standoffish”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Sistine opened up about their father’s distinctive behavior when he meets their potential boyfriends.

Sistine explained: “We’re like, ‘Oh, this [guy] is a good egg. We’re gonna bring him home.’ And [our dad] is always standoffish. [He] stands in the corner, doesn’t say anything … just to intimidate.”

Sophia revealed that their father would always have a cigar when he meets their boyfriends. Sistine chimed in: “I asked him, I go, ‘Why do you do that?’ And he goes, ‘I can tell within the first four minutes of meeting [a boyfriend] if he’s going to last or not, and so I’m not going to waste my time’. And he’s right every time.”

The Family Stallone’s debut

The Familly Stallone premiered on Paramount+ on Wednesday, May 17, releasing the first two episodes in one go. New episodes of the eight-part reality show drop every Wednesday with the final episode expected to premiere on June 28, 2023.

Sly revealed that his divorce drama with his wife Jennifer will be featured in the series. The couple made headlines in August 2022 when Jennifer filed for divorce after over 20 years of marriage. They reconciled within a month and the actor said that he had learned his lesson and wouldn’t repeat his “tragic mistake”.

WATCH THE FAMILY STALLONE ON PARAMOUNT+ FROM MAY 17