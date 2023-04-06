Scott Disick and Bella Thorne were only briefly linked, but the Kardashians were less than welcoming to their dating rumors.

Ever since Scott Disick split from Kourtney Kardashian, the 39-year-old has been linked to several stars from young Hollywood. From Bella Thorne to Sofia Richie, and most recently to Amelia Hamlin, the father-of-three faced criticism for his large age gap with his exes.

The Kardashians have remained positive when questioned about Scott’s relationships, but there was one occasion when the family openly condemned his personal life.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne’s paparazzi photos faced family disapproval

Bella and Scott kept things short and sweet in May 2017 for about 10 days. The pair were first photographed having a meal at celebrity hotspot Catch LA on May 16.

By May 23, it was confirmed that the former Disney star was Scott’s Cannes Film Festival date. Awkwardly, Kourtney was also attending the event with Kendall Jenner.

The rumored lovebirds were papped at Los Angeles Airport, and that’s when the disapproval comes in. In an October episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Kendall called him out for his airport walkthrough.

“[Scott and Bella] looked so desperate at the airport, like, who goes to LAX together?” Kim slammed. “It’s not a good look for Scott, at all.”

Kendall replied saying she spoke to him about it, and he apparently believed it was the ideal way to anger Kourtney. “He was like, ‘I’m doing it to make Kourtney mad,'” she responded.

Kim later revealed in a confessional: “I think it’s clear to everyone that Scott is doing this just to try to one-up Kourtney, and that seems super malicious.

Kourtney is genuinely trying to go away and have a good time and he’s trying to like, freak her out and make Kourtney think that there’s gonna be some crazy drama running. It’s just so ridiculous.”

For context, Scott openly criticized Kourtney’s romance with boyfriend Younes Bendjima earlier in the episode, and according to the Lemme founder, he “threatened” to beat up her “little friend”, aka Younes.

Photo by starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bella and Scott were never officially together

Although Cannes was filled with Scott and Bella’s PDA, including poolside photos of their cozy snuggles, the latter confirmed that things had fizzled out just two days later.

She tweeted: “Hahahah I’m not talking to Scott or anyone else. #dontf***withit.” There is no confirmation that they ended contact due to his reported links with stylist Chloe Bartoli the day before.

The Shake It Up actress, who was 19 at the time, admitted that they were never together sexually. Despite Kim blasting Scott’s paparazzi photos, the family was never disrespectful toward Bella.

“I’m very friendly with Kylie and Kendall,” she told podcast host Jenny McCarthy. “Kylie and I used to be very close. You have to know that… with any reality show, they want the drama, they want the stuff that sells.”