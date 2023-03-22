Scott Disick is celebrating a major milestone for his company, Talentless, and has taken to Instagram with a heartfelt video.

Just like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Scott Disick is a real hustler. Lord Disick’s peers own some of the biggest brands in the world; so we’re certain he receives the best advice out there.

It may have taken some time for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians party animal to retire from his “bad-boy” phase. Although, nowadays the New York native is a lot more family and business orientated.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for JEWEL Nightclub

Scott Disick Celebrates Talentless’ four year anniversary

In August 2018, Scott launched a clothing brand called Talentless. It is now coming up to four years since the idea was first born. Therefore, the company is celebrating the major milestone with a big sale.

Disick’s business venture came about when he decided to build a brand that wasn’t trying to take itself too seriously. He wanted to show people that ‘talentless’ didn’t need to be a negative term. In fact, some of the most ‘talentless’ people are also some of the most successful entrepreneurs.

Disick told GQ magazine in a May 2019 interview: “I think it’s a big F-U to everybody in the world that basically said that anybody that was in the reality business 10, 15 years ago didn’t have talent.”

Scott shares heartfelt Instagram marking a major milestone

Scott Disick posted an Instagram video addressing his fans and thanking them for their “support and loyalty” through the years.

Part of the caption reads: “We wouldn’t have been able to create all of this without you. Now it’s our time to thank YOU by kicking off the celebration of 4 years together by inviting everyone to shop 40% off the entire site!”

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Skims fans slam Scott Disick for ‘copying’ color palette

Kim Kardashian’s Skims line has become the ultimate shapewear and Kardashian fans are always jumping to defend not only the reality star but her business as well.

In the past, fans have slammed Scott after noticing similarities between his Talentless clothing line and Kim’s shapewear range.

Scott posted a preview of his new collection and fans noticed that the earth-toned color palette is similar to Skims. The Talentless Nudes Collection comes in “Cumin, Nutmeg & Cinnamon” colors which are alike Yeezy products too.

Thankfully, this is mere speculation and there’s no bad blood. Scott continues to comment on Kim’s Instagram photos and the duo continues to hang out with each other.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images