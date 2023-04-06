Scott Disick is celebrating Passover with his family and has documented the celebration held at his home alongside his children.

Scott shares three children with his ex Kourtney Kardashian. The duo share Mason, 13, Reign, eight, and a daughter named Penelope, 10.

Let’s take a look at what Scott Disick is up to over Easter weekend, as he celebrates a special occasion with his family.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Scott Disick celebrates Passover with his family

On Wednesday, April 5, Scott Disick took to his Instagram Story to share some family snaps with his kids as they celebrated the start of Passover.

Scott Disick is Jewish, so he and his kids wore traditional yarmulkes, as they observed the holiday and ate traditional food. The 39-year-old posted snaps that showed his three kids enjoying bowls of matzo ball soup and fresh challah.

In the photos, Mason and Penelope can be seen sitting at the table during their Passover Seder; which is the ritual meal on Passover night.

Mason is nearly taller than Scott

Fans are hoping to see a lot more of the children in Scott Disick’s Kardashian return. Mason previously appeared in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and fans have watched him grow up on the screen.

Many have noted that Mason is looking a lot taller as he was recently spotted on an outing in Beverly Hills with his dad. The duo shopped together at Kith, before grabbing some ice cream.

The father of three had his arm over Mason’s shoulders, which by the way, are practically the same height as Scott’s.

It’s not just fans who feel that Mason is growing up too fast. Mason’s aunty, Kim Kardashian, shared a tribute to Instagram on Mason’s 13th birthday: “The day has come where you’re taller than me now.”

She continued: “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday.”

Kardashian fans receive a rare glimpse at Mason

Fans received a very rare glimpse of Scott’s 13-year-old son, as he and Kourtney don’t share photos of Mason that often. However, as it comes around to Passover, Mason was bound to be at the traditional Jewish celebration.

In December 2022, Disick and the rest of the Kardashian family celebrated Mason‘s bar mitzvah, after turning 13 years old. This is a religious initiation ceremony to honor a Jewish boy’s entrance into adulthood.

Mason had a massive cake, food trucks, and hundreds of silver balloons at the Offsunset Lounge in West Hollywood, California.

Fans react to Mason’s extravagant Bar Mitzvah