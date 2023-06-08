The Kardashians are back, and it seems like there’s a new prank duo in town as Kim takes Khloe Kardashian’s place as Scott Disick’s prankster partner, creating a new alter ego as art teacher Annika.

Fans are already loving the new season of The Kardashians, as the Lord makes his return after a hiatus, and he certainly hasn’t disappointed with the content.

We take a look at what Scott Disick and Kim got up to in the latest episode.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Scott Disick ‘replaces’ prank partner Khloe Kardashian

It seems like there’s a new prank double in town as Scott says Kim Kardashian has replaced his original ‘prank partner’ Khloe, as they fool family and security with their art teacher prank.

The Todd Kraines prank on Kris Jenner is one that’ll go down in history, but Kim and Scott fooled the momager once again as they pretended Kim was Scott’s new fling, while dressed in disguise.

North made up her mom with makeup, a brown wig, and prosthetics, Kim Kardashian pretended to be her ‘new art teacher’ Annika, fooling the security and poor Chi Chi.

They then went to FaceTime Kris as the Lord said Annika was a girl he’d been seeing for a while who ‘kinda’ looked like Kim and Kylie.

However, the two quickly came clean as they couldn’t control their laughter before telling Kris: “we gotcha!”

“I’ll tell ya, Khloe’s going to be jealous because I don’t normally prank people without her,” claimed the Lord, as Kim said she was the new Khloe and Scott, as well as the new Khloe and Kourt.

Kim opens up to Scott

Kim and Scott had a couple of deep chats in the third episode of the new series, although one was interpreted by North West ‘passing gas.’

The two think about what life may be like now if they didn’t go down the ‘fame road’, as Scott suggests the family do an episode where they go back to where they would be without it all. We would definitely be tuning in!

Disick asked the SKIMs owner if she’d ever been really down or depressed as she says she can ‘handle it all’, even the bad stuff.

Earlier on in the episode, the two were talking about Kim’s mystery man Fred as she revealed she prefers to do the deed with the lights off, something Disick was shocked to hear.

Fans are loving the duo

Of course, fans took to Twitter to say how much they were loving the Kim and Scott duo together, and the Lord back on their screens altogether.

“My fav chapter of the last 2 seasons, i think. So human. Love seeing Scott again!” said one.