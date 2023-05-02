Scott Disick was seen around New York days before the 2023 Met Gala, which had fans thinking he’d be making his debut on the famous carpet, and some even thought it was him hiding underneath Jared Leto’s iconic cat costume.

The 2023 Met Gala theme was in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, and after weeks of wondering whether any of The Kardashians were actually invited, three of the sisters graced us with their presence.

We take a look at what Scott Disick has been up to, and what fans were saying about his absence from the event online.

Fans thought Scott Disick was underneath Jared Leto’s Met Gala cat costume

The Lord is known for his playful humor and outrageous actions, so it came as no surprise that fans thought it was Scott dressed in Jared Leto’s cat costume.

Fans are also known to compare the two on how much they ‘lookalike.’

One Twitter user wrote: “IS THIS YASSIFED SCOTT DISICK??!??”

Another user simply said: “It would make my Met if Scott Disick showed up.” There’s always next year!

Scott Disick spotted in New York ahead of 2023 Met Gala

Days before the big day, Scott Disick posted on his Instagram story that he had landed in New York, leading fans to believe he would be gracing Anna Wintour’s event with his presence.

The Lord was also spotted by paparazzi around New York with daughter Penelope and niece North West.

Scott Disick has never actually attended the Met Gala, as his ex Kourtney Kardashian made her debut in 2022 with her now husband Travis Barker, although the two weren’t in attendance this year.

The Kardashians Met takeover

Despite rumors spreading around the internet that The Kardashians weren’t invited to this year’s Met Gala, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall all shone in their outfits. Icon North West also made her debut on the world-famous carpet.

Kim Kardashian saw ex Pete Davidson, just days after fans took to Instagram to say she missed him after posting an SNL throwback video.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, however, didn’t quite make it, although Koko was at home being the supportive sister hyping them all up on her Instagram stories.