Scott Disick spent Father’s Day with his kids, Penelope, Reign, and Mason. Scott wrote that he had a “grateful” day but fans noticed that Kourtney Kardashian’s Father’s Day didn’t involve thanking him publicly.

It’s been years since the end of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s relationship. They have three kids together, but Kourtney has moved on in her love life by marrying Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in April 2022.

The two have always co-parented since their split. More recently, fans noticed that Kourtney Kardashian seemed to wish Scott a Happy Father’s Day and instead showed her gratitude towards her hubby.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Scott Disick is ‘grateful’ for Father’s Day

Scott shared a photo of bikes he was riding with his kids, Penelope, Mason, and Reign for Father’s Day, which simply stated: “Grateful day.” He also shared a snap of Penelope riding her bike with the caption, “My girl.”

He also received a huge balloon garland at his home that read, “Happy Father’s Day,” and snapped a shot of Mason sitting down to eat at what appears to be an Asian restaurant.

His Kardashian bestie, Khloe Kardashian, shared several snaps wishing Scott a Happy Father’s Day on social media, while Kris Jenner wrote an Instagram post thanking all of the dads in their lives.

Kourtney ‘forgets’ to thank Scott

Kourtney shared a series of Father’s Day posts to her Instagram Story but made no mention of Scott. She shared a picture of Travis and their kids, writing: “Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker! Thank you for taking such good care of us.”

She also shared a couple of throwback photos with her late father, Robert Kardashian, before uploading two videos of her movie night under the stars with her husband and their blended family.

Fans took to Scott’s Instagram to wish him a Father’s Day. One fan wrote: “Happy Father’s Day Scott! You are such an amazing dad! Kourtney was the lucky one to get you for those three beautiful children!”

“Happy Father’s Day Lord Disick! Even though Kourt made that bs story of Travis taking care of them. Everyone sees and knows you take care of yours wonderfully and deserve recognition as well 🙌,” penned a fan.

Another follower wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, we didn’t forget about you like Kourtney.”

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

His reaction to Kourtney getting married

All Kardashian fans will remember the way Scott responded to Kourtney getting married. “I thought that they’d already be married [from] the way that she was talking. It wasn’t crazy,” he said on the May 5 episode after they got engaged.

Scott was aware of the wedding and had a conversation about it beforehand, a source told E! News. The source also said that Kourt had extended an invite knowing that Scott would not attend.

He previously opened up about his reaction upon hearing that Kourtney and Travis had gotten engaged back in November, telling Khloe Kardashian he “wasn’t that caught off guard.”

He added: “Thank God, because at another time in my life, if I’d heard that, life would’ve been over for me.” Scott said he felt “relief” that the Poosh founder had someone “taking care of her” going forward that wasn’t him.

