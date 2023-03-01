Scott Disick and Kim K have had family ties for years, as her sister Kourtney shares children with the entrepreneur. He recently commented on Kim’s Instagram pic of her red Dolce and Gabbana outfit…

In true Kim style, she shared a series of photos wearing a sparkly red number over the weekend. She had traveled to Miami and attended Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2023 fashion show, and Scott seemed seriously impressed.

As she sniffed a rose wearing a two-piece sparkly set paired with a red mini bag, none other than her sister’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy decided to give a slice of his opinion. And fans are loving Scott’s Instagram comment.

Scott Disick goes Italian on Kim K

Scott decided to practice his Italian on Kim’s recent Dolce & Gabbana photo. He wrote, “La dolce vita,” which translates to, “The sweet life.” His comment received over 1,000 likes, leaving fans seriously impressed.

One fan wrote: “We stan the Lord.” Scott, who often refers to himself as Lord Disick, has kept himself out of the limelight for several years and doesn’t often publicly interact with the Kardashians.

Other Kardashian fans commented ‘I love you’ in different languages, such as “Te amo” (Spanish) and “Ich lieber dich” (German). The star herself had not yet replied to Scott’s public comment at the time of writing, after a day.

Kim shows off Dolce & Gabbana look

She posted several pictures of her Dolce & Gabbana outfits over the weekend. Model Leonie Hanne posted a series of photos with The Kardashians star, revealing that she was actually wearing Kim’s dress.

Of course, Kim didn’t wear just one outfit but several for the fall 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week. She wore a snakeskin piece and later, the sparkly red number, both created by the prestigious brand.

She recently became the face of the brand’s 2023 spring campaign. As per the website, “Kim Kardashian is the muse and face of the new Women’s ADV Campaign Spring/Summer 2023.”

Scott and Kim: Over the years

Scott and Kim have maintained a friendship for years, ever since he got into a relationship with Kourtney. He is also friends with the star’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who he often met up with during their relationship.

Davidson once picked him and Kim Kardashian up from the airport with coffee, and said that Kim was “different” in front of Pete and used “young slang” with him, as revealed on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Scott has always been part of the Kardashian family, but the last public interaction between Kim and Disick was in January 2023. She commented with a film quote, “You’re such a disease,” under a still he shared of Home Alone 2.

