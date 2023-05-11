Scott Disick has taken to Instagram to show off his ‘clean living’ as he looks dapper in a suit and sunglasses, as some fans rush to the comments to show their support for the star.

The Kardashians regularly break the internet (and Instagram) and it seems like this time it was the Lord’s turn as he gears up for his return to the Hulu show.

We take a look at Scott Disick‘s ‘clean living’ post, and how fans have been reacting.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA

Scott Disick embraces ‘clean living’

Taking to his 28.5 million Instagram followers, Scott Disick posted a dapper close-up picture of him in a suit and a pair of sunglasses, simply captioned “clean livin.”

Khloe Kardashian was one of the thousands to like the post of The Lord, as fans rushed to the comments to show support towards his ‘new lifestyle.’

It has been reported that the Talentless owner is ‘ready to settle down’, as sources claimed he “feels like he lost two of the most important women in his life,” after both his exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Ritchie recently tied the knot to their partners, Travis Barker and Elliot Grainge.

Fans ‘hardly recognize’ Lord Disick

Fans have taken to Scott’s Instagram comments to show their support for the star and his lifestyle.

One wrote: “You are enough Scott, don’t ever forget that, you have worked so hard to become a better father and person, you deserve happiness, don’t ever live your life trying to prove your worth, you are worthy.”

Another said: “This is the Scott we want.”

“Wow!! Clean living really does suit you!!” penned another.

One didn’t even recognize him as they wrote: “I hardly recognize you,” with a fire emoji.

“So cool!!! You look amazing Scott!!!! CLASSY,” exclaimed one fan.

One simply said: “LORD IS BACK.”

It seems like the Lord is back as Scott, and the trailer, has confirmed that he’ll be making a return to The Kardashians season 3 after a hiatus, which drops on May 25.

Scott has previously checked into rehab

The 39-year-old has struggled with addiction in the past and checked himself into rehab in November 2014, which was shown on an episode of Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons.

It came after he was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning in June of that year.

He then entered a rehab facility in Costa Rica in March 2015, before checking into a facility in California around eight months later.