In an unlikely crossover, former Love Island star Luca Bish has been seen working with Scott Disick’s clothing brand Talentless as he visits California.

This isn’t the first time Scott Disick has been connected with a Love Island UK star, as he became friends with Eyal Booker who was dating Delilah Hamlin as the Lord was dating her sister, Amelia Hamlin.

Scott’s brand Talentless was made as he wanted to make a brand that was just as nice as everybody else, but a little bit more affordable, as he said prices for some T-shirts and sweatshirts were becoming ‘outrageous’.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Luca Bish ‘filming’ with Scott Disick’s Talentless

Taking to his Instagram story, Love Island UK season 8 star Luca Bish shared a snap of an array of Talentless garments alongside the caption: “and that’s a wrap… @talentless,” alongside some camera and film emojis.

As of yet, the ‘project’ has not been revealed, and it’s not certain if Luca met with the Lord himself, but we’ll be sure to keep an eye out on their Instagrams. A duo we never knew we needed!

Luca isn’t the only Love Island UK star Scott’s Talentless page follows, as they also follow new mom, Molly Mae Hague.

Scott Disick explains why he called his brand Talentless

In an interview with GQ, Lord Disick opened up on why he called his brand what he did.

“I think it’s a big F-U to everybody in the world that basically said that anybody that was in the reality business 10, 15 years ago didn’t have talent,” he revealed.

In March, Scott celebrated his company Talentless’ fourth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the company wrote: “It’s a party all week long! Don’t miss out on all the good stuff before it’s gone. Shop everything you love with 40% off site-wide to celebrate our 4 Year Anniversary!!”

Scott isn’t the only one in the family to have his own clothing brand as Koko runs Good American, whereas Rob Kardashian started the sock company, Arthur George.

The Lord returns for The Kardashians season 3

We’re finally into the month of May, and everyone knows what that means, it’s The Kardashians season 3 time!

After a hiatus, Scott, who has been on the show since the beginning in 2007, has revealed he’ll be back this season, to fans’ delight.

The trailers tease a dramatic series as the family goes through a lot including Khloe Kardashian’s melanoma scare.

The Good American owner recently revealed she’d announce her son’s name in the new series, however, it has been reported that the name has already been revealed as Tatum, although Koko has neither confirmed nor denied this.

The new season drops on May 25, so we guess we’ll have to wait until then for confirmation!