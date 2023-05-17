Scott Disick has been spotted making a ‘rare public appearance’ as he goes out shopping in the neighborhood of Calabasas in his comfies.

The Kardashians star turns 40 next week and has been in the public eye since the hit TV show aired on our screens back in 2007 when he was just 24 years old, and dating his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Viewers have seen many different eras of the star, including his ‘Lord’ era, but it now seems like he’s more low-key.

We take a look at Scott Disick‘s latest outing, and what fans have been saying on his ‘new look.’

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Scott Disick makes ‘rare public appearance’ on Calabasas shopping trip

Although The Kardashian family is seen out and about on the regular, as well as updating their Instagram daily, Scott is a bit more lowkey, as some would even say he’s ‘MIA.’

However, the star has recently been spotted out and about in Calabasas, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, without the kids.

He can be seen sporting a hoodie and baggy pants, topped off with a red baseball cap as he walks through the neighborhood.

As of late, the star has been seen rocking a beard as many sources have reported he’s been feeling ‘down’ as both his exes, Sophia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian recently tied the knot to their spouses Elliot Grainge and Travis Barker.

However, on his latest Instagram post, Scott Disick showed off his ‘clean living’ lifestyle, as fans said they were happy that the “Lord was back.”

Fans say he ‘looks like Rob’

Fans took to the comments to share their opinions on Scott’s ‘new look’, as one even said he looked like Rob Kardashian.

“He is looking more like Rob every day, and not in a good way.” one commented.

“He used to be so hot and dressed sharp…..what happened to the Lord!”

“Love him,” wrote another.

Scott’s followers also took to the comments of his latest Instagram post to comment on his ‘clean living’ announcement as one wrote: “This is the Scott we want!”

The Lord makes his TV return next week

Just in time for his 40th Birthday, Scott will be making his return to TV next week as he appears in The Kardashians season 3 after a hiatus.

Fans will be pleased to know that before the third season has even aired, The Kardashians has been renewed for season 4.

We can tell we’re in for a can be heard saying: “I’ve never seen so much drama in my life.” That’s saying something since the Talentless owner has been starring in the show since Day 1!