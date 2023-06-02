Scott Disick made a “team joke’ after Khloé Kardashian shared a picture of herself in a stunning fitted orange dress.

Now that Scott Disick makes more regular appearances on The Kardashians, viewers can expect to see more from him on the Hulu show.

Koko and Scott became known for their pranks in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and they show their close bond with regular interactions on social media.

Khloe included a subtle joke in an Instagram post showing her in a stunning orange dress and Scott was quick to share his response in the comments.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Khloe wows in orange dress as Scott makes joke

The Good American co-founder made a bold fashion statement in a fitted orange dress with long sleeves. The 38-year-old Kardashians star shared a string of images of her gorgeous outfit, showing off her toned physique and loose blonde locks.

The first few pictures feature a close-up look at the reality star’s neon orange dress, while the next one shows a snap of her body leaning against a massive door frame.

As Khloe’s outfit left many of her fans impressed, she added a cheeky joke in the caption of her post to engage with her followers in the comments.

“Why do oranges wear sunblock?” Khloe asked her 307 million followers on Instagram.

“Everyone knows,” Scott replied in the comments. “Peel easily.”

Fans react to Scott’s joke

While many fans praised Khloe’s stunning look, others couldn’t spare their reactions to Scott’s hilarious response.

“Loving the team joke,” one fan reacted in the comments.

“Also can Scott continue being on the show always makes me laugh in a good way,” someone else chimed in.

“I swear you two should have been soulmates instead,” a third one wrote. “I had to come to the comments to find out,” another one commented.

Khloe’s rare unedited picture shared online

In related news, a post-surgery picture of Khloe‘s massive scar on her face has been praised by many viewers.

In the season three premiere of the show, the fashion businesswoman explained how she thought she had a simple spot on her face but it turned out to be a much more serious health issue.

Doctors told her that she had melanoma and the condition left Khloe really concerned as her first cancer scare was in 2003 when she had to have a tumor removed from her back.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU NOW