Scott Disick pines for Kardashian family after tragically losing both parents













Scott Disick is incredibly close to the Kardashians and has been ever since he became involved with eldest daughter Kourtney – who he now shares three children with. However, since his parents died in 2013, Scott has become even closer to the family.

Now that Kourtney is happily married to Travis Barker and the family all seem to be doing more of their own thing, Scott can’t help but feel left out. Reality Titbit takes a look at how he’s coping with being further away from the family.

RELATED: What happened to the Kardashians’ DASH stores that sparked their business empire

The Savoy | Series 2 Trailer | ITV BridTV 10383 The Savoy | Series 2 Trailer | ITV https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u9SvTNIAHx0/hqdefault.jpg 1029128 1029128 center 22403

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Scott’s parents died within three months of each other

As Scott has said himself – the moment his parents died his life changed. They died within three months of one another with his mom, Bonnie, dying in October 2013 and his dad, Jeffrey, passing in January 2014.

Disick has occasionally spoken about those tragedies in the past, although he has been honest about how difficult it is for him to talk about it.

The 37-year-old Talentless founder took a trip down memory lane with his five-year-old son Reign by flipping through old photo albums on a season 18 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

I actually really feel for Scott Disick. If he hadn't lost his parents and become such a huge part of the family, even while separated from Kourtney, i probably wouldn't understand, but this family is his life. — Our lady of sorrows✞ (@Crackfoxx) May 12, 2022

Scott became incredibly close to the Kardashians

After his parents passed away, Scott was in a very dark place. People magazine reported that, after their death, Disick began partying to an extreme and ended up in a hospital from alcohol poisoning. Since he lost his parents, Scott has admitted he suffers from depression and has checked himself into rehab more than once.

Kris Jenner has always been close to Scott and, even now he and her daughter are no longer together, she still sees him as her “second son”, as she frequently says online.

Scott feels ‘left out’ of the family

In recent episodes of The Kardashians, Scott Disick was seen engaging in a conversation with Khloe Kardashian about how he’s coping with Kourtney’s relationship with her fiance Travis Barker.

He goes on to say he feels he’s losing his place within the family, revealing he wasn’t invited to the family barbecue. He mentions how hard it’s been since losing his parents, saying:

Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don’t have another family to go to. I’d rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all. Scott Disick

I feel like people forget Scott Disick’s parents died and he probably sees the Kardashians as his only family. But Kourtney has every right to set those boundaries for all the shit he’s pulled and he’s too grown to be dumb. I just feel bad for both — JA (@ughhblahh) May 14, 2022

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK