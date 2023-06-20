Scott Disick has reportedly reached out to his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker to congratulate them on their pregnancy news, which was announced over the weekend.

After a year of marriage, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they were having their first child together, with a nod to Blink-182’s All The Small Things video. The pair have not yet revealed how far along they are, although it is expected they are over the three-month mark due to the public announcement.

Amid the news, many fans were calling for someone to ‘check up’ on Scott Disick, as sources have reported on ‘how he’s doing’ after the announcement.

Scott reportedly reached out to congratulate Kourtney and Travis

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” a source told US Weekly.

Earlier, it was reported that the star was a little ‘stung’ by the news, although he was being ‘as supportive as possible.’

The couple were together for almost a decade, and in that time had three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick.

Since splitting up from Kourtney, Scott has been in relationships with Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin. At the time of writing, he’s not known to be publically dating anyone.

Kourt ‘snubs’ her ex in Father’s Day post

Although the source reports Disick congratulated his ex on the baby news, Kourtney didn’t publically wish the father of her three children a Happy Father’s Day this weekend, although she paid tribute to Travis Barker.

In a story post, with a pic of the Blink-182 drummer and the kids, the lemme owner wrote: “Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker! Thank you for taking such good care of us.”

However, despite the ‘snub’ from Kourt, Kris Jenner took to her Instagram to wish Scott, and the rest of her children’s fathers a Happy Father’s Day, as she was praised by fans for ‘inclusivity.’

Scott talks losing Kourtney

Scott has been open about his feelings towards losing Kourt, as he opened up to Khloe Kardashian on an episode of the show, by saying:

“I always had her friends or our family in my ear, kind of like, don’t worry honey, eventually you guys will figure it out and you’ll get back together one day.”

He then said losing Kourtney as a best friend was one of the more difficult things in his life, and admitted to treating her ‘wrong.’

“If she needed ever needed me for any reason whatsoever, I’d be there to make it up to her because of how bad I was for so long,” he continued.

The insider who revealed Scott had contacted Kourt and Travis also said: “Although he knows it’s not realistic, a part of him will always hold out for him and Kourtney to get back together.”

However, they reported that as much as Scott wanted things to work out between them, all he wants is for Kourtney to be happy.