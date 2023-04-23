Scott Disick is reportedly ready to settle down in the dating world after two of the exes he was closest to, Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie are happy in their new marriages.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, as their wedding special aired on Hulu. Sofia Ritchie, who Disick dated for three years recently got married to her new partner after one year of engagement.

We take a look at what sources have been saying about how Scott Disick is coping with the news.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Scott Disick reportedly ‘ready to settle down’

An insider exclusively told US Weekly that Scott Disick was ‘ready to settle down’ after seeing both Kourtney and Sofia tie the knot.

“Scott can’t help but notice that two of the exes he was closest to are now either married or getting married. Although Scott was known as a partier for a long time, all he really wants is to settle down and have a family of his own.” the insider claimed.

The source also told the publication that: “He’s been doing a lot of soul searching lately because he feels like he lost two of the most important women in his life.”

Sofia Richie marries Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie recently married music executive Elliot Grainge, as her dad Lionel Richie walked her down the aisle.

The pair got engaged last April, after a year of dating, and had an extravagant wedding ceremony in France, attended by a number of famous guests including Paris Hilton.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie sparked up a relationship in 2017, however, split in 2020 after three years of dating.

Scott will be back for the new Kardashians season

After becoming a fan favorite throughout the years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, after his split with Kourtney, the Lord seemed to take a step back from the show, to fans’ dismay.

However, the star has confirmed he’ll be back for season 3 of The Kardashians, to fans’ delight, as he appears in the trailer. His short cameo includes a classic Scott one-liner, where he says: “I’ve never seen this much drama in my life.”

Although fan reactions to the new trailer were mixed, it looked like they all agreed on one thing, they were glad the Lord had made a return.

“Thank god Scott is back,” wrote one.

“Scott is back! Last season was so dry without him,” claimed another.