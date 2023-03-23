Scott Disick posted an adorable snap of his preteen daughter Penelope on his Instagram profile and fans have been quick to dub Disick as the “best dad.”

It has been several months since Scott has posted any photos of Penelope Disick to his Instagram grid. The most recent photo, he shared of his girl was in December; when they tucked into bowls of pasta together.

Scott Disick also shares two sons with his ex Kourtney, 13-year-old Mason, and eight-year-old Reign. Let’s see what the family man has shared about his children recently…

Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Scott Disick posts sweet tribute of Penelope to Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-husband posted an adorable snap to his Instagram of their 10-year-old daughter Penelope on March 23.

In the photo, Penelope is sleeping peacefully on pink sheets and clutching a white towel. Scott shared in the caption: “My darling darling baby, I barely have words for what this little girl means to me. Love ❤️ my peep.”

Instagram followers flooded his comment section praising the father of three for being such a devoted father. One user wrote: “I wish my father talked about me like this. she’s a lucky little girl.” As another added: “You’re the best dad!! She’s so lucky.”

Other users commented on how alike the father-daughter duo looks. Some fans wrote that P is Scott’s “mini-me” and “twin.” Whilst another commented on Penelope’s beauty: “Beauty marks are kisses from angels”

@pandkourt POV you be trying to get someone’s attention and then they leave …hahahaha 🤣😂 ♬ original sound – 19RayRat View TikTok

Scott shares adorable clips of Penelope with fans

This is not the first time fans have dubbed Scott Disick the “best dad” or that he has shared a snap of Penelope sleeping.

Last Valentine’s day he shared that his day of love had been complete after watching his “little angel sleeping having magical dreams.”

Lord Disick recently posted more snaps of Penelope on his Instagram Story. When he shared a short clip of her flipping her hair in slow motion.

Penelope was swishing her long dark hair back over her shoulders, as she smiled at the camera, Scott captioned the video: “Best hair flip in town.”

Penelope follows in Kourtney Kardashian’s footsteps

At the age of 10, Penelope and Scott’s middle child has a joint TikTok account with Kourt. Just like her cousin North West’s TikTok, Penelope has been sharing videos of her day-to-day life. As well as her expensive skincare hauls and makeup products.

It’s hard to tell whether she will follow in her successful auntie’s footsteps. Or we wouldn’t be surprised if Penelope came after her mom’s Poosh empire or dad’s Talentless brand!