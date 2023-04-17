Scott Disick has expanded his property portfolio with his new $5 million house located in Hidden Hills, near the Kardashian-Jenners.

Scott Disick isn’t leaving the Kardashian-Jenner family anytime soon, and it’s not just because he’s returning for season 3 of the Hulu show.

The Talentless founder recently splashed $5 million in an off-market deal for a traditional-style home, Dirt reports.

Located in Hidden Hills, California, it counts multiple A-listers as neighbors, including Jennifer Lopez. It’s also down the road from Khloe, Kim, Kris, and Rob. At this point, the reality family is taking over the luxury community.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA

Scott Disick’s new house is nearly 60 years old

It’s no secret that the Lord is a fan of minimal yet modern designs, so it comes as a surprise that Scott’s new purchase dates back to 1964.

Sitting on 1,1 acres of land, the $5 million property boasts five bedrooms, and six bathrooms, and totals up to 3003 sq ft.

The single-level family home is “perfect to move in now” with its custom chef’s kitchen, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The floorboards, brown walls, and wooden details, however, may not be up to Disick’s standards.

The father of four revealed he favors white and light colors since they are timeless, thus explaining his airy design for his primary Hamptons-inspired home.

Scott’s latest investment also features dual closets and a steam shower, as well as an irregular-shaped pool and tennis court to keep his kids busy.

It’ll be a while before it is fit for the lord, but we expect the house-flipping expert to transform it before he places it back onto the market.

Scott previously sold a Hidden Hills home for $5.6 million in 2020 after initially purchasing it for $2.2 million.

Scott wraps pick-up truck in ‘baby poo color’

The 39-year-old is a massive car collector; ranging from Ferrari to Rolls Royce, Scott owns at least six sleek luxurious vehicles and his latest addition is a pick-up truck.

Disick flaunted his new sand-colored Hummer featuring Vorsteiner Offroad tires on Instagram. Although he introduced it as a “stormtrooper”, fans suggest it should be called a “sand trooper” since the Star Wars characters are white.

Not everyone is a fan either – one even mocked it as a “baby poo color”. What do you think?