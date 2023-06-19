Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy over the weekend, which will be her fourth child, her first without Scott Disick. When the pregnancy was announced, fans were curious about how Scott would take the news, and he’s reportedly “being as supportive as possible” despite being “a little stung.”

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian had a roller-coaster relationship that spanned over nine years. Fans have seen all the ups and downs play out on camera from 2007, as he appeared in the show from series 1 of the OG Kardashian show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

We take a look at Scott Disick‘s reported reaction to Kourtney’s pregnancy, according to sources.

Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Calvin Klein

Scott Disick ‘being as supportive as possible’ amid Kourt’s pregnancy news

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s pregnancy was announced, many fans took to the comments to tell people to ‘check on Scott’ amid the news.

Of course, many fans wanted to know his reaction, and he’s reportedly “being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time, he is also happy and excited for her,” the source continued while saying he wants to ‘move on’ and ‘focus on his personal life.’

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were together for almost a decade before they ultimately ended their on-and-off relationship for good. In that time they had three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The 40-year-old has now returned to The Kardashians, and films many scenes with Kim and Khloe, although has not yet been seen with Kourtney on the show.

Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day with his children

Despite not having a close relationship with his ex, the two co-parent their three children, and Scott took to his Instagram to share how he was celebrating Father’s Day.

He posted pictures of both Penelope and Reign on his story, along with balloons that read: “Happy Father’s Day.” The star then took to the main grid to post a line of bikes he’d be riding with the kids with the caption: “Very grateful day.”

Fans took to the comments to send Scott their wishes on the big day. One wrote: “You’re a great dad Scott! I hope you’re having a great day!”

“This all we ever wanted for you!! Be happy, Scott,” penned another.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kourtney ‘snubs’ Scott in Father’s Day post

Despite having three children with Scott, Kourtney appeared to ‘snub’ him online on Father’s Day. Instead, she wished her now husband Travis Barker a Happy Father’s Day and inserted a picture of the two with his kids and Penelope.

In the caption, the 44-year-old wrote: “Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker. Thank you for taking such good care of us.”

Despite the lack of posting from Kourtney, Kris Jenner acknowledged Scott in her post as she celebrated all the fathers of her children, including Kanye West.

Fans took to the comments to praise Kris’ inclusivity with one writing: “This is so sweet. Love how inclusive you are despite all the drama. A true woman boss.”