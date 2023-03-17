Rob Kardashian is turning 36 today (17 March) and his ‘ex-brother-in-law’ Scott Disick has taken to his Instagram story to share a throwback wishing him a happy birthday, as they still remain friends.

The youngest Kardashian’s birthday comes just weeks after Tristan Thompson celebrated his 32nd birthday. Khloe and Kim Kardashian both posted birthday posts for the basketball player, which didn’t come without backlash from fans.

However, today is all about Rob so we take a look into Scott Disick‘s throwback birthday post for his ‘brother’ and friend.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/WireImage

Scott Disick wishes Rob Kardashian a happy birthday with a throwback pic

Taking to his Instagram story, Scott Disick posted a throwback of the two looking dapper in their tuxedos with the caption: “Happy Birthday Bobby.”

Bobby is Rob Kardashian‘s nickname used by his sisters and family, along with Bob and Robbie.

Just like her ex, Kourtney Kardashian also took to her Instagram story to share a throwback of her and younger brother Rob, but hers goes a little further back.

Posting to her 215 million followers, Kourtney shared a snap of herself carrying out big sister duties holding baby Rob in her arms. Adorable!

Mom Kris Jenner also took to her Instagram to share a video montage for her only son’s birthday. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

“Happy birthday to my amazing, wonderful, beautiful son, Rob! You are one of the most amazing humans I know in life. You are so kind, loving, smart, creative, generous, giving, and one of the nicest and most humble men I have ever known. You are the greatest dad in the world! You are so amazing and fabulous with Dream!”

Rob and Scott have always had a strong friendship

Despite some disagreements, Rob and Scott’s friendship was a big part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Who can forget their iconic trip to London, where Lord Disick was born?

Although Scott and Kourtney are no longer together, he’s still close with the Kardashian/Jenner family he was a part of, including Rob Kardashian.

Kourtney and Scott initially got together in 2006, when Rob was just 20 years old, meaning Scott has been in his life for 16 years.

In April 2022, a month before Travis Barker and Kourtney wed, a source spoke on the friendship between the two.

“Rob respects Scott as the father of his niece and nephews, and even though things didn’t work out between him and Kourtney, Scott will always be family to Rob,” they revealed to Hollywood Life.

Scott is set to return for The Kardashians season 3

It has recently been revealed that Scott will be returning to The Kardashians season 3 after “securing a massive contract.”

However, he his return comes on one condition, he does not want to be portrayed as ‘the villain’ in Kourtney and Travis’ storyline.

Scott and Kourtney have been co-parenting since their split in 2015, after almost 10 years of dating. However, it hasn’t stopped Scott from appearing on the show although he doesn’t feature as much as he did when the two were together.

As for Rob, he hasn’t appeared on the show since season 13 and it doesn’t look like he’s set to return anytime soon. However, never say never because, with the Kardashians, we know anything is possible.