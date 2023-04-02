One year into Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s romance, false reports claimed he cheated on her, causing her to almost lose millions.

Scott Disick made his TV debut back in 2007 as Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend. Since then, the 39-year-old has become an entrepreneur, house flipper, influencer, and even a father of three.

After almost one decade together, Scott and Kourtney officially separated and we all know what happened to the latter. She’s now happily married as Mrs Kardashian-Barker, while Scott is living the single life.

Disick was linked to several women, though only one relationship lasted more than one year: Sofia Richie. Despite their 16-year age gap, they proved age is just a number as they made it work for three years.

They eventually split in 2020 but they almost didn’t make it to their one-year anniversary after false reports circulated that Scott had cheated on her in Miami.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Sofia Richie could have ‘lost’ family fortune after Scott’s fake cheating rumors

Just days after Scott and Sofia went on a romantic getaway for his birthday in May 2018, the Talentless founder was reportedly photographed getting “more than friendly” with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s album listening party

TMZ claimed he was telling guests about his single status while wrapping his arms around a female from behind. They were allegedly flirting and touching during “at least two of Kanye’s songs.”

Reports surfaced two days later that Sofia dumped him because “he cheated on her in Miami.” Given that Kanye’s party was held in Wyoming, it must have been a different occasion.

Sources told US Weekly: “She found out and told [her father] Lionel [Richie].” He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

Well, that source turned out to be unreliable as both Scott and Sofia slammed the false reports.

Lord Disick posted a screenshot of the fake allegations, mocking: “We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us.”

Cut to a few days later, Sofia subtly wrote on Instagram: “Never believe the internet.”

There you have it, he didn’t cheat and they didn’t break up.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

Lionel Richie didn’t meddle in their relationship

While the internet was freaking over their age difference, Sofia’s father was cool-headed.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, he remained neutral and didn’t speak ill of the relationship. “When you’re 19, you know everything, “he said. “Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now, it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink, and not make too much noise.

I don’t really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I’ll continue to be my cheerful self and move on,”2 he said.

As for the fortune Sofia potentially lost, her singing father has a net worth of $200 million. She has two other siblings – Nicole and Miles – meaning Sofia is in Lionel’s will for about $66 million.