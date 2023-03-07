Scott Disick was recently photographed out in Calabasas with an unidentified woman, fueling speculation he has a new girlfriend in 2023.

Scott Disick rose to fame as a Keeping Up With The Kardashians regular thanks to his on-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Three adorable children later, the pair officially called it quits in July 2015 and have managed to co-parent Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

We all know how things have ended for Kourtney, who found her partner for life in Blink-182’s Travis Barker. They steadily became Los Angeles’ most PDA-loving couple. That being said, no pair can beat Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

As for Scott, he’s gone on to date several models and has been the subject of online criticism given their age gap. He dated Sofia Richie for three years, who is 16 years his junior. She was 19 years old at the time, while he was age 34.

There is now speculation that Scott may have a new special someone after being photographed with a female companion, but the Talentless has not confirmed any new information on his dating life.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Scott Disick new girlfriend rumors circulate in 2023 after Los Angeles shopping trip

It’s no secret that Scott is a fan of all things related to watches and diamonds, so the 39-year-old stepped out to Calabasas’ Polacheck’s Jewelers for a little retail therapy.

He kept it casual in camouflage cargo pants and a zipped black hoodie.

Accompanying him were two companions: a male wearing an all-black outfit and beanie, and a redhead female in a blue tracksuit. The latter is the person of interest as some speculate that she may be Scott’s new partner.

“They look great together whoever she is,” one fan praised on Facebook.

There has been no confirmation from Disick’s social platforms, nor are there images suggesting they’re more than friends, so we can only assume there is nothing going on.

The pair were never seen spotted hand-in-hand nor shared any physical touch in photos, so some have concluded that the mystery female is his assistant or employee.

She also joined Scott’s outing with Mason the previous day, holding two shopping bags and a water bottle as the father-son duo walked ahead.

Scott was last linked to Kimberly Stewert

Lord Disick was reportedly dating socialite Kimberly Stewart in the summer of 2022, after years of friendship.

Kimberly’s father is Rod Stewart and met through her brother, Sean. They socialized in the same circles and were taking allegedly taking things slowly at the time.

Yet again, Scott never publically declared the reported romance, so they are either continuing things privately or not an item at all.