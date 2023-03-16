Lord Disick lovers are keen to know Scott’s future in reality TV after being practically MIA from season two of The Kardashians; Will Scott Disick appear in The Kardashians season 3?

In the first season of Hulu’s hit show, Scott voiced his bitterness toward Kourtney and Travis’ beach proposal. It’s safe to say Scott and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter probably wasn’t the only Disick “in tears” over their engagement.

Fans are begging for The Kardashians season 3 to drop and they are even more desperate to know whether Scott will be on the show. After all, Scott Disick was only featured in one episode of the previous season.

It’s hard to keep up with The Kardashians and fans feel they could do with an update on whether Scott will appear in the upcoming season, let’s take a look.

Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for NYLON

Is Scott Disick in season 3 of The Kardashians?

Scott Disick will return for season three after securing a “massive contract.” He is said to appear in “several episodes.”

However, his return comes on one condition – the 39-year-old does not want to be portrayed as ‘the villain’ regarding Kourtney’s and Travis Barker‘s storyline.

His absence from the second season caused rumors to circulate over whether Scott no longer had a close relationship with the Kardashians.

This is something Scott had previously voiced his own concern over, now that he is no longer with Kourtney. Especially as Scott pined for the Kardashian family following the loss of his parents. Scott lost his mom In November 2013, and his dad’s death came just three months later in January 2014.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Scott Disick was forced to watch Kravis’ PDA

In season 1 of The Kardashians, we saw Scott become upset after he wasn’t invited to family events. Scott even confided in Khloe that he’d always believed he and Kourtney would reunite at some point in the future.

In an attempt to make Scott feel included, he was invited to Kris’ house for a dinner party at her new home in Calabasas. He extended the olive branch to Kourtney and Travis and visibly made effort to make them all feel comfortable.

However, Scott was then forced to sit through some full-on Kravis PDA throughout dinner. It appears the third wheeling was a bit too much for Scott and he didn’t make another appearance in the season after this episode.

Scott Disick is the Lord of reality TV

Scott starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside Kourtney for 14 years. During this time fans followed the couple as they expanded their family. Kourtney and Scott share three children together; Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight.

The show ran for 20 seasons, from 2007 until 2021 when they ended their deal with E! and moved their show to the popular streaming platform Hulu.