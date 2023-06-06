After meeting through dating the Hamlin sisters, Amelia and Delilah, Love Island UK star Eyal Booker has recently opened up on his unlikely bromance with Scott Disick saying he has a ‘heart of gold.’

The Kardashians star has no doubt made an array of famous friends in his time, but his bromance with the Love Island UK star was one many didn’t have on their ‘bingo cards’.

We take a look at what Eyal Booker had to say about his bromance with Scott Disick.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Scott Disick helped Eyal Booker through his breakup

Speaking on his unlikely bromance to Made in Chelsea‘s Jamie Laing on his Private Parts podcast, Eyal Booker said: “I love Scott.”

He explained that Disick was ‘there for him’ during his breakup with Delilah Hamlin at the start of 2022, after a two-year-long relationship. By this point, Scott had already broken up with Delilah’s sister Amelia.

“He’s a f****** character, but he’s got a heart of gold,” Booker continued.

The couple broke up ‘out of the blue’ although Eyal said they both had to go their own ways after Delilah was in a ‘tough place’ in her life.

Eyal isn’t the only Love Island UK star Scott’s had ties with as Luca Bish worked with Talentless, Disick’s clothing brand.

Scott messaged Eyal’s Love Island ‘ex’ and it went viral

If you’ve forgotten the iconic exchange between Lord Disick and Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson, don’t worry we’re here to refresh your memory.

After getting to know Eyal, Scott ‘binged watched the season’ and was “f****** angry” with Megan, as Eyal put it.

He then took to Instagram to message her with a long paragraph saying he was ‘astonished’ by her behavior towards Booker.

Of course, Megan reposted the DM on her story (who wouldn’t) and things went viral after that.

Speaking on it recently on the Private Parts podcast, Eyal said: “There’s something so great about him, sometimes he forgets who he is, because he’s just a normal person at the end of the day.”

When did Scott and Amelia Hamlin break up?

Scott and Amelia broke up in September 2021 after less than a year of dating.

On the RHOBH reunion show at the time, Andy Cohen asked Lisa Rinna if the social media drama had something to do with it to which she responded: “Well, I don’t think that was helpful.”

The social media drama at the time was another ‘angry’ DM from Scott, this time to Kourtney Kardashians ex Younes Bendjima. He sent a picture of her and Travis kissing on a boat along with the message:

“Yo is this chick ok??? Bro like what is this? In the middle of Italy.”

Younes then replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t you bro.”