Scott Disick recently celebrated his 40th birthday with a lavish gift, and took to Instagram to share his gratitude for his children and family, as he had been spending time in Miami with children Reign and Penelope, as he calls his kids his ‘true loves.’

Lord Disick rose to fame when The Kardashians first appeared on our screens back in 2007 when Scott was just 24 years old. Now, 16 years later, he’s still providing fans with as much entertainment as he returns for the new season.

We take a look at what Scott Disick treated himself to for his big 4-0.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Scott Disick calls his children his true loves after showing off his lavish birthday gift

On his birthday, Scott also showed his children in T-shirts with Scott’s face on it. If you can’t put your children in shirts with your face on your birthday, then when can you?

Taking to his page on Sunday, Scott shared a picture of his youngest Reign eating a sandwich alongside the caption: “Love cars but now back 2 my true loves! Rayman enjoying his meal.”

The post came after Disick showed off his birthday present to himself, a black Rolls Royce truck, with the caption:

“Happy birthday 2 myself. Hate to say this but I think this might be the number 1 wide body rolls truck on the block thanks to @jkplatinum and @jkplatinum.

@mbforged you produced some serious wheels with the perfect fit, job well done. Last but always not least @clm91302 @bennyclm thanks for getting me this bad mutha f***a.”

Earlier in the week, Reign was spotted wearing a $1k designer outfit, including a pair of Yeezy’s, as he enjoyed time on a boat with his dad in Miami.

The Kardashians wish Scott a Happy Birthday

Although Scott and Kourtney have gone their separate ways, in a birthday post to the Lord, Kris Jenner said he’ll always be a ‘special part’ of the Kardashian family.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian also took to their Instagram pages to share a tribute to their sister’s ex on his big day. The SKIMS owner said she can ‘count on him’ for anything, as well as calling him the best dad and uncle to her babies.

Koko on the other hand, called him ‘one of the funniest people’ she knows as she reminisced over their pranking days. Who can forget the classic Todd Kraines prank on Aunty Kris?

However, Kourtney Kardashian stayed quiet on the subject on social media.

Fans are delighted Scott has made a return to The Kardashians

The Kardashians Hulu show returned for season 3 last week, and along came the return of Lord Disick, which fans were over the moon about, as they took to Twitter to celebrate.

The star took a hiatus last season, and it seemed fans were missing the presence of The Lord who had been starring since season 1 of the original Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007.