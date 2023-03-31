Scott Disick fans are taking to Twitter in the run-up to The Kardashians premiere with some of the Lord’s most iconic quotes.

Scott Disick has starred in Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside Kourtney Kardashian for 14 years. The show ran for 20 seasons, from 2007 until 2021 when they ended their deal with E! and moved over to the popular streaming service, Hulu.

Fans have been begging for The Kardashians season 3 release date for months now and as we scribble May 25 into our calendars; fans are counting down the days with some of Scott Disick’s most iconic moments, and quotes.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for JEWEL Nightclub

Scott Disick’s most iconic quotes

As we get ready to tune into season 3 of the show, we take a look back at some of Scott’s most iconic moments from the original series.

“You know, I’ve realized that I’m probably just perfect and it’s everybody else around me that’s got issues.”

In the season 10 special “About Bruce Pt.1”, the family opens up about Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition. Of course, Scott Disick had to bring some light-hearted humor to the emotional episode.

“If you guys lose your butts, we may all lose our money.”

The Kardashians are known for their iconic figures so when Kim told Scott that she wanted to have a flat butt he was flabbergasted. Scott hilariously worries that if Kim changes her figure then their fame and money also go.

“I don’t have to be walking around like some peasant. I’m Royalty!”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians season when Scott Disick became a Lord was pretty iconic. That’s right, Scott took on the “Lord Disick” title when he decided to appoint himself as British Royaly in season 7 episode 10.

“Aunty Kris, It’s Me, Todd Kraines.”

Scott pretending to be Todd Kraines is one of the most iconic scenes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In season 8 episode 4, Disick plays the iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians prank on Kris Jenner. As he pretends to be a long-lost family friend, Todd Kraines. He goes the extra mile as he sends gifts and often calls her up saying “Aunty Kris, it’s me, Todd Kraines.”

“Didn’t you get married like both times after a couple of months?”

Scott is the King of bringing people back down to Earth. Especially Kim Kardashian. This happened when Kris Jenner started bringing her boyfriend Corey Gamble on the show. Kim was concerned that Kris was “moving too fast” which Scott suggested must be a Kardashian thing. As he reminded Kim K she was married to Kris Humphrey for a mere 72 days.

Scott Disick returns for The Kardashians season 3

Fans are over the moon to see Scott return to the screen. Since his future on The Kardashians stood on uncertain terrain, following his absence in season 2. We don’t blame him, after having to endure Kourtney and Travis’ PDA at Kris Jenner’s family dinner.

Aside from that, he appeared once during season 2 when Kendall Jenner asked for some advice with house flipping, and a second time during the show’s premiere event, but he didn’t speak.

Twitter fans react to Scott Disick’s most iconic quotes