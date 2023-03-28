The first trailer for the third season of the reality TV show The Kardashians debuted on Monday, March 27, and Scott Disick is back with a bang.

The 46-second clip ensured plenty of ‘drama’ would unfold in The Kardashians season three. Khloe Kardashian reveals to fans that she would like to say it will be a “mild, relaxing, serene season” but unfortunately, or fortunately for us, it’s not.

Let’s take a look at what goes down in the trailer as Scott Disick spills the tea…

Scott Disick has “never seen this much drama in my life” in trailer

In the trailer, we see Scott Disick return to The Kardashians. Whilst he has previously taken a step back from shooting, it appears he has stepped back into the drama.

In a short clip, we see Scott leaning on a kitchen counter wearing a black hoody and jacket as he talks to someone off-camera. He tells them: “I’ve never seen this much drama in my life.”

This comment left fans gob-smacked as Scott has starred in Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside Kourtney for 14 years. Meaning Disick has watched some of the most dramatic Kardashian mishaps unfold.

Even in the spin-offs such as Kourtney and Kim take Miami and Khloe and Kourtney Take The Hamptons, Scott was always watching from the sidelines. However, the 39-year-old teases this season is nothing that he has ever seen before.

Kourtney feels there’s ‘no loyalty’ there

Kourtney Kardashian complained in another clip that “there’s no sense of loyalty.” Also wearing all black, Kourt sits on the sofa and speaks to her family members, as the camera cuts to a teary-eyed Kris Jenner.

Many fans think her remark is aimed at the return of her ex-partner after Disick has been absent from the series and suddenly is making a fully-fledged return.

Scott Disick won’t return as a vilain

Fans had been begging for The Kardashians season 3 release and they were even more desperate to know whether Scott would be on the show. After all, Scott Disick was only featured in one episode of the previous season. Finally, we can confirm that Scott is caught up in the drama.

However Scott previously revealed that his return comes on one condition – the 39-year-old does not want to be portrayed as ‘the villain’ of the storyline anymore.

Both Kourtney and Scott have voiced that they don’t want the Lord’s plot point to be solely focused on her relationship with her new husband, Travis Barker.

The third season of The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.