Scott Disick is back in The Kardashians, and he’s providing all the content that fans missed from him including his iconic one-liners when Khloe tries to give him dating advice, although he also shows his more vulnerable side when opening up about his terrifying car accident.

The 40-year-old took a short hiatus from The Kardashians, but to fans’ delight, he’s back and better than ever.

We take a look at Scott Disick‘s iconic savage response to Khloe’s dating advice, and his car accident.

Scott Disick’s savage response to Khloe Kardashian’s dating advice

Scott and Khloe Kardashian have always had a close bond, and their relationship still continues after the break up with Kourt.

In the latest episode, Scott made an entrance into Khloe’s house, and this time, luckily, he had less trouble trying to open the door.

However, this time he has a different problem as he comes in coughing to which Koko calls him: “the hacker.”

Khloe then said she hopes he doesn’t do this on dates as she calls it ‘disgusting.’ Scott then suggests he and the Good American owner go on a ‘practice date’ but of course, she was quick to shut that one down.

“Scott, if I went on a date with anyone who hacked the way you do did, I would leave during the date, like I can’t handle that,” she said.

Some fans were loving the idea as one tweeted: “Khloe and Scott are soulmates. I’m sorry! #TheKardashians.”

Although, others weren’t so keen as one said: “I swear Scott secretly has a thing for Khloe. Why would you ask her on a date (joking or not) when she’s practically like a sister? Just gross.”

Scott Disick opens up about his ‘terryfing’ car accident

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Scott opened up about his car accident to Kris Jenner and his daughter Penelope.

Speaking to Kris, Scott said he was going to pick up eldest Mason after his car ‘smacked into a pillar’ after his wheel came into a ‘lip’ of the curb.

His car then did a summersault, before hitting and landing, leaving him trapped, after realizing he could try the sunroof to get out.

Scott said his daughter P took care of him, removing his blood with a wet rag, as Kris called him “a cat with nine lives.”

Photo by BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kris ‘doesn’t remember’ an important detail about The Lord

Kris and Scott still remain close even after his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian, as in a birthday tribute she said he would always be a ‘special part’ of The Kardashian family.

After his accident, Kris sends Scott a cake after his ‘terrifying’ accident, however, she forgot one important thing, he can’t actually eat dairy.

Even after an accident, Scott was still on his A-game with his one-liners, as he asked Kris: “After all these years you don’t remember I can’t eat dairy?”

“I almost died in a car accident, and then you try to kill me with a cake?” the star joked.