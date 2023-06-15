Season 3 of The Kardashians has started airing, and although we were graced with Scott Disick’s presence in the first few episodes, in the latest he was nowhere to be seen. However, fans have taken to Twitter to say they’re still seeing him on screen in his Hotel Collection x Talentless commercial.

After a hiatus, The Lord has returned to The Kardashians this season, to fans’ delight. However, one of the main storylines this season is of course, his ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding, which Scott did not attend.

We take a look at Scott Disick‘s Hotel Collection collab and commercial and how fans can have their home smelling like the Lord’s.

Scott Disick’s Talentless partners up with Hotel collection

The star’s clothing brand Talentless has collabed with the homeware brand, Hotel Collection, as they sell reed diffusers and candles in the $50-$70 range. Hoodies and Tracksuits are also available to shop onsite.

The two brands teamed up for a collaboration that combines fashion and fragrance, aiming to create a unique and elevated experience for customers of both brands.

Customers can also shop Disick’s faves on the site, which include diffusers and $108 ‘Deluxe My Way Candle’ infused with an exquisite combination of Tuscan leather, lush sandalwood, and iris.

Scott Disick tours Hotel Collection fans around his Hidden Hills home

As seen on Flip it Like Disick, Scott has always been into houses and renovation, as he gave fans a tour around his Hidden Hills home with Hotel Collection.

He uses the scents in his home which he says makes it smell like a “luxury five-star hotel.”

The home is down the road from Khloe, Kim, Kris, and Rob, and reportedly has many other A-List neighbors.

Fans are happy to see The Lord back on screens

Scott was an OG cast member of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when it first aired in 2007, so of course fans were missing his presence and pranks when he wasn’t around.

One tweeted: “I have gone full circle with Scott Disick, I love him this season he’s so supportive and sweet.”

The Lord has bought his savage pranks back to the show, and he and Kim recently teamed up to prank momager Kris Jenner as Kim disguised as a ‘girl he was seeing.’