











When you hear the name Scott Storch, people may think of the many songs he’s produced during his career.

Scott Storch is behind tonnes of hits including Beyoncé’s Naughty Girl, Dr Dre’s Still Dre, 50 Cent’s Candy Shop and Fat Joe’s Lean Back. He’s been producing singles since the late 1990s and has mixed with the rich, famous and musically talented for many years.

Most recently, Scott Storch produced Chloe x Halle’s Do It. Speaking on Drink Champs in 2022, he said that he wants to work with Rihanna. As well as producing music for certain artists, it appears that Scott Storch sometimes mixed business with pleasure during his career given his latest Drink Champs interview.

Let’s take a look at his dating history including his relationship with Paris Hilton, and dating Kim Kardashian and Britney…

Scott Storch and Paris Hilton’s relationship

Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Nowadays, Paris Hilton is married to Carter Reum but Scott Storch has explained that he and Paris were once an item. In a 2022 interview with Drink Champs, Scott Storch claimed that he once had a relationship with Paris.

According to Scott, Paris called him to meet her in Saint Tropez after a breakup: “I showed up to Saint Tropez but I think she had already hooked up with somebody else.“

The two dated in the early 2000s. Scott later moved on with Paris’ assistant at the time, Kim Kardashian.

Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

While in Saint Tropez, Scott then said that he “ended up seeing Kim“, adding that he and Kim Kardashian hung out and became friends and “whatever“.

Scott said: “That s*** happened“.

The Grammy-winning music producer said that “it’s part of history” and that he’s “cool with Kanye“.

Scott also said that he dated Lil Kim, who he collaborated with musically, too. He also dated Britney Spears back in 2003, reports the Daily Mail.

Storch also married Christina Gray in Las Vegas in 2011, according to TMZ. However, their marriage was annulled several years later due to “extreme intoxication“.

Scott Storch’s net worth in 2022

Although Scott Storch is best known for producing music, he started out his career as a keyboard player in a band called The Roots.

His musical career kicked off in 1991 and he moved into producing his first tracks in 1999.

Celebrity Net Worth reports Scott amassed a $100M fortune during his career. However, he filed for bankruptcy in 2009 as per EW.

Speaking to Q on CBC in 2018, Scott said the Miami nightlife scene “got the best of him” and he began buying luxury yachts, cars and “bowls of cocaine“. He spent $30M in six months as per MTV.

In 2022, Celebrity Net Worth reports the producer, writer and piano player has an estimated net worth of $250,000. As per his interview with Q on CBC, Scott Storch said that “life is comfortable again” for him and that he’s “happy with where he is right now“.

Scott, 48 years old in 2022, is a father to two sons, Steve and Jalen. He has 1.6M followers on Instagram and can be found on IG @scottstorchofficial.

