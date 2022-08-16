Scrappy and Bambi helped put the 'Love' in Hip Hop with blossoming marriage













VH1’s Love and Hip Hop has been running for almost ten years now and throughout the seasons we have seen the highs and lows of the relationships between Hip-hop and R&B musicians, rappers, and their partners.

One couple that has been together since season 3 is Scrappy and Bambi who have proven that they put the “love” in Love and Hip Hop with their strong and indestructible relationship.

Reality Titbit has the latest on the couple’s relationship as well as how it all began on the show, check it out.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Scrappy and Bambi’s blossoming four-year marriage

We are happy to say that Lil Scrappy and Bambi are still together. The couple tied the knot in September 2017 and the marriage is going strong as well as everything else in their relationship.

They are currently busy raising their children, 3-year-old son Breland, 2-year-old daughter Xylo, and 1-year-old daughter Cali.

Despite the certain hurdles that might always be present in the couple’s life due to their past, they still are very much in love and fighting back with each other’s support. Lil Scrappy is also doing well in his music career as he has been doing multiple tours over the years.

Photo by Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images

Scrappy and Bambi’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Journey

As reported by The Cinemaholic, Bambi Benson came into Lil Scrappy’s life in season 3. Before that, he had a relationship with co-star and ex-fiancé Erica Dixon, who he shares a 17-year-old daughter with named Emani Richardson.

The start of Scrappy and Bambi’s relationship was difficult and complicated and it didn’t help that Scrappy kept returning to his ex-lover Erica from time to time.

When Bambi found out about Scrappy’s lingering feelings for Erica, she did not want to get into the middle of that and left. However, she clearly had feelings for the musician and the pair ended up getting back together. Their hurdles concerning Erica reoccured a few times, which made their relationship unstable throughout their journey over the years.

Scrappy and Bambi faced challenges in their relationship

During Love and Hip Hop, Bambi faced some challenges with Scrappy’s mother, Deborah Bryant, AKA “Momma Dee.” Deborah would constantly try to create differences between the two and went back and forth in getting along with her son’s partner.

Scrappy and Bambi went through several problems and even broke up a few times to focus on their careers.

Bambi even dated another guy one time during their break-up as she felt Scrappy didn’t support her career as much as she did for his. However, being separated from her made Scrappy realize her worth, therefore he made a grand gesture of proposing to her, which took her by surprise.

Bambi said yes and it seems it was the right thing to do as they have been happily married now for four years.

