Selena Gomez has put an end to the Zayn Malik dating rumors by loudly declaring her single status while flirting with soccer players.

Selena Gomez’s dating life can never catch a break; since her split from The Weeknd in 2017, the actress has been linked to a handful of celebrities. Time and time again, Selena has denied all boyfriend rumors.

The Disney sweetheart was allegedly seeing The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in January 2023, but Selena swiftly shut down the gossip with an Instagram Story reading “I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH,” with the hashtag #iamsingle.

Six months later, the Wolves singer is reportedly dating Zayn Malik and she’s stuck to the same phrase in response: “I am single”.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In a TikTok posted June 8, the Come And Get It hitmaker confirmed her relationship status while admiring a soccer team off-field.

Selena looked cozy as she sat wrapped in a beige scarf and a fluffy blanket. “I’m single!” she shouted to the athletes. “I’m just a little high maintenance…but I’ll love you so much!”

The players continued their game without responding to Selena’s declaration of love. Come on guys, Selena Gomez is professing her love.

The 30-year-old seemingly prefers to be straightforward when it comes to dating, and she may have been influenced by her beloved Disney Channel character, Alex Russo, from Wizards Of Waverly Place.

The Russo middle child was known for her sassy and blunt personality, so fans are convinced Selena took on her on-screen persona for her recent bold flirting moves.

“The moment you realize when Selena was playing Alex Russo, she legit was just being herself,” a fan laughed.

A second person joked: “Alex Russo runs the intrusive thoughts.”

“Selena let her inner Alex Russo slip out and I love it,” another added.

Most fans, however, are fixated on how relatable the singer is.

“Miss Selena, I can’t tell you how much I really felt that.”

A fanboy would’ve snatched the opportunity: “If I was in earshot of her saying this, I would never have sprinted to someone faster in my life.”

The social media return comes three months after Selena Gomez quit TikTok due to the repeated drama with Hailey Bieber. ” I’m 30. I’m too old for this,” she said at the time.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Selena apologizes for controversial clothing choice

Hours after posting the TikTok, Selena took to her comments section to apologize for her recent now-deleted Instagram post.

The Only Murders In The Building star uploaded a throwback photo of herself indulging in an ice cream cone while wearing a Balenciaga turtleneck sweatshirt.

“While I have anyone’s attention. I did not mean to offend anyone by my last Insta post,” she wrote. “It was from 2018/10. I’m so sorry for my mistake.”

The luxury fashion house was embroiled in controversy in November 2022 after its ad campaign photographed children holding teddy bears wearing bondage harnesses and costumes. Fashion fans and celebrities alike condemned the brand for using child models for NSFW subjects, prompting an apology from creative director Demna Gvasalia.

“It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them,” he wrote.