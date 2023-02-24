Selena Gomez has taken a brief hiatus from social media amid the Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner TikTok drama, but what did they actually say about her?

Many TikToks have been causing problems recently and Gomez’s devoted fan base has been coming to her defense more often than not. Let’s take a look.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

What did Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner say about Selena Gomez?

Selena took to TikTok recently to talk about how she accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Not long after, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself with the text “this was an accident???.”

The billionaire business mogul then shared a screenshot of her and Hailey Bieber on facetime with each other, as Hailey only showed her eye and browse at the camera. Fans assumed that Hailey and Kylie were shading Selena as Kylie placed her text over her eyebrows.

Jenner denies shading Sel, by writing in the comments section of @devotedly.yours’ speculation TikTok on Wednesday, February 22: “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

The former Disney star agreed with the KUWTK alum and directly responded to Kylie’s comment: “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

At the time of writing, Hailey Bieber hasn’t addressed the situation.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s deleted TikTok

Selena and Hailey have been pitted against each other multiple times over the past couple of weeks. It all began with a clip of Hailey, Kendall Jenner, and Justine Sky mouthing along to the popular TikTok sound: “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

The videos came as online body-shamers were coming at Selena amid the release of paparazzi bikini pictures. Hailey batted away rumors and denied that the video was “directed at anyone.” Selena also penned under a fan video: “I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! X”.

Selena sticks up for Taylor Swift amid Hailey Bieber clip

Another old clip of Hailey Bieber has resurfaced on TikTok. Where she allegedly rolled her eyes back after Taylor Swift’s name was mentioned; whilst she was co-hosting Drop the Mic with Method Man.

The American rapper said there will be: “a one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album.” When Taylor’s name was mentioned, Hailey stuck her tongue out and pretended to gag.

Gomez defended Taylor in the comments section on Thursday, February 23, writing: “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Selena Gomez takes a break from social media amid TikTok drama

After previously stating that TikTok was the only app she had on her phone because she found it “less hostile” than other platforms. The singer has now quit TikTok too.

She said during a TikTok Live: “I love who I am. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I’m 30, I’m too old for this, so. But I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later, I just… I’m just gonna just take a break from everything.”

