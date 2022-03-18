Self-care first and dating second for Rob Kardashian after 6 single years













Robert is one of the only Kardashian siblings that spends his life away from the spotlight and although he has faced some difficult times in his life, he finally seems to be back on his feet as he begins to put himself back out there.

The Kardashian brother is apparently dating someone new and has been working hard on his physical and mental health and has already lost a shed load of weight.

An insider revealed an update on Rob and said he is doing “better than ever” so keep reading if you want the down-low on how the only Kardashian brother is doing.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Rob is working on himself and dating someone new

An insider spoke directly to Us Weekly and gave an update on how Rob Kardashian was doing. Though he still keeps out of the public eye the anonymous insider said:

He’s been on this amazing health and wellness journey and continues to make that his focus. Us Weekly

They also mentioned that he had been working extremely hard on his weight loss and continued to explain how he was in “good shape” and is “happy with how far he’s come.”

The inside source also mentioned that he is dating somebody new but chooses to be private about that also. Although we don’t know who the mystery woman is, we couldn’t be happier for Rob!

rob kardashian in 2011 was fine as hell — Konvicted Azza (@Azza1A) March 13, 2022

Rob is working on himself for his daughter

The insider explained that the main reason Rob is working so hard on his physical and mental health is for his five-year-old daughter, Dream, who he shares with his ex, Blac Chyna. The insider said:

He’s never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health. It’s important to him so he can be the best father to Dream. Us Weekly

Robert is still very quiet on social media and doesn’t post that often, but when he does, more often than it is pictures of Dream. His latest post was from November 10 2021 where he shared a picture of his daughter celebrating her birthday with a Barrie themed party.

Rob received a lot of love on his recent birthday

Rob just celebrated his 35th birthday on 17 March 2022, which is also St Patrick’s day, and he reposted some amazing happy birthday posts from friends and family. Some of the most special and heartwarming were from his sisters who chose to express how much they appreciate their brother. Khloe said:

I hope you know how dope you are. You’re one of my favourite people on this planet, I want you to know how honoured I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Kim also shared her gratitude towards her brother with a post that said:

I love you so much, Robbie! I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today. Kim Kardashian, Instagram

