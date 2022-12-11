Selling Sunset fans felt hot under the collar after seeing real estate mogul Jason Oppenheim posing with his top shirt buttons opened. Followers showered the Netflix star with praise and couldn’t help but compliment him on social media.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to show the results of another smoldering photoshoot. The Oppenheim Group co-founder wore a white buttoned-down shirt, pants and tennis shoes. He simply captioned the post: “This is my strong suit”.

However, as much as he is in ‘love’ with Marie-Lou Nurk, 25-year-old model hailing from Germany, fans still swooned over the reality star.

Fans in a frenzy after seeing Jason Oppenheim posing in unbuttoned shirt

Many were enjoying the black and white photo, after Jason recently shared a loved-up photo session with model Marie.

Co-star Chelsea Lazkani wrote: “Come on now boss,” with fire emojis, whereas employee Amanza Smith said: “Okkkkkkayyyyyy!”

One fan pointed out he should have worn sleek black shoes and called out Jason’s tennis shoes in the photoshoot.

A second added: “But to look this girl,” whit heart-eye mojis, this was followed by another joking: “All you want for Christmas is a GQ contract.”

Perhaps Jason will be on the cover of GQ soon enough, huh?

One step for Marie, one giant leap for Jason

Courtesy of Netflix

It comes after Jason admitted taking a giant leap and falling for Marie – who he met while vacationing in Mykonos over the summer. Following the whirlwind romance, it blossomed into something more, and the pair have appeared inseparable ever since.

It was also on social media last month, where the realtor wrote “love you” to Marie, when he reflected on their couple’s shoot in Paris. The duo, snapped by Parisian artist Charlotte Tolbry, embraced each other in the series of pictures.

The former bachelor had spoken out about a fear of commitment, with sources claiming it was the downfall of Jason and Chrishell Stause’s relationship last year. The two Selling Sunset stars enjoyed a seventh-month relationship, which they announced in summer 2021. Working together and being friends for two years prior, they called it quits ahead of season five of the Netflix reality show.

Now, after meeting Marie, Jason admits he’s more “open” to settling down.

He told People in August: “I’m more open to being a husband than I am a father right now.

“I like the idea that there’s no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us.”

