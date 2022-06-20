











Heather Rae Young gave a special shoutout to her husband Tarek El Moussa AKA the “man of her dreams” in an adorable video montage following the TikTok trend.

The Selling Sunset star and the real state investor are one of the most followed couples from the Netflix reality series. Heather and Tarek’s first started dating in July 2019 and tied the knot in October 2021. Ever since then, the couple has not stopped gushing about their romance and fans are loving the chemistry between the two.

The married couple also spent their first Father’s Day as a family, alongside Tarek’s two children. Heather even thew a hint of wanting to expand their family and “raise their own little human together.”

SUNSET NEWS: Maya Vander shares pregnancy heartbreak after opening up on stillbirth tragedy

Heather Young calls husband Tarek “the man of her dreams” in sweet montage

On June 17, 33-year-old Heather Young wanted to dedicate a video to her husband as she shared intimate moments of the two as a couple, including when they were exchanging vows. Sharing it with her 2.8 million Instagram followers, she declared her love for him.

“This beautiful life together has just begun and we’re just getting started ❤️ here’s to many more adventures with you honey! I’m in love with you forever,” Heather wrote.

The video, which has written text “POV: You feel in love with the man of your dreams” in it, has a few clips of the couple in their first home, exchanging vows, and on their iconic yacht, as well as with Tarek’s two children.

SUNSET NEWS: Chrishell Stause comments on her relationship as she becomes Best Reality Star

Fans are can’t stop gushing about the couple

Heather and Tarek have become one of Selling Sunset’s favourite couple. The lovebirds have not been shy in showing their immense love for each other.

Reacting to Heather’s heartfelt video, fans left thousands of comments amongst all the heart-eyed emojis that overtook the comment section.

“God knew what he was doing when he chose these two hearts ♥️ ♥️,” a fan wrote.

A second one said: “Aww I know that feeling, this is cute ❤️.“

“You seem to be an amazing woman, he’s so lucky to have you! Despite the fact you’re beautiful on the outside too,” said another one.” A fan followed: “This is what it’s all about. Good for you ❤️.“

SUNSET NEWS: Selling Sunset’s biggest commissioners: Who has made the most money?

Heather’s celebrates her first Father’s Day with Tarek

As the two tied the knot last October 2021, this Father’s Day also meant Heather’s first time as a married woman and stepmother of Tarek’s two children, Tay and Bray.

The family celebrated and Heather did not miss out on dedicating a few words to her man. She also added two snapshots of him posing with his children and herself. Heather even hinted about wanting to expand their family in the future.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to our rock, our biggest supporter and our protector. You go above and beyond for our whole family.“

“You inspire me as a parent and you move mountains for the kids to be at everything you can, supporting them, clapping for them and giving them tons of kisses,” Heather continued.

She ended with: “I admire your heart and your thoughtfulness for the ones you love. I love raising Tay and Bray with you. Can’t wait to raise our own little human together and watch our family grow!! I love you best daddy 🤍🤍🤍❤️❤️❤️.“