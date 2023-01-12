Season six of Selling Sunset might be closer than fans think after Chrishell Stause returned to set from spending the holiday season with her partner, G-Flip, in Australia.

After spending a summery Christmas in Australia in disguise clothing, Chrishell Stause has flown back to Hollywood to take on her duties as Oppenheim’s most popular realtor.

Netflix’s popular reality series Selling Sunset might be coming sooner than fans think. Spotted on her way to The Oppenheim offices, she sort of revealed the good news on social media.

While doubts about when the new season will be on the screens, rest assured that season six is coming soon.

Chrishell Stause says Selling Sunset is coming ‘soon’

On January 11, Chrishell took to Instagram to update fans on her latest business adventures. As much as spending time with her partner is her favorite thing, Chrishell has returned to Hollywood to take boots and iconic sunglasses as The Oppenheim’s famous realtor.

Caught by the paparazzi on her ‘first day back to school’, the 41-year-old wore a tight black mini-dress and black thigh boots on her way to the office.

“First day back to school vibes after vacay,” she captioned. “#SellingSunset #Season6 is tied up with a bow on its way to you soon, and now we are on to the next #Season7.”

Chrishell steals the spotlight with ‘slaying every time’

While several fans have shown excitement for the new season, others have been taking their eyes away from her outfit.

Selling Sunset has not only become widely famous for its drama and entertainment. Also for the girl’s extensive and elegant wardrobe – have you seen Chrishell’s walk-in closet?

On the top lists of the most stylish realtors were former star Christine Quinn and, of course, Chrishell, who is set to take all the Hollywood lists by storm.

“I’m laughing thinking how I would feel if I wore this to my real office,” a fan wrote. “Like you look [fire] of course but I’m just jealous I can’t wear this to my work.”

Another wrote: “She came to SERVE.”

“The dress,” a third penned.

Her beau G-Flip is set to make a few appearances

Two seasons after her arrival and a brief but intense romance with Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell is ready to bring the entertainment in the next season.

More interestingly, the real estate agent confirmed that her partner, G-Flip, will also make an appearance – if not a few – during season six.

Chrishell made their relationship official during the season five reunion last May. The two had been talking to each other for a few months and are now inseparable.

Sparks grew after the Australian singer invited her to appear in their music video. The rest is now on cloud nine.

