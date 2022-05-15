Selling Sunset's Heather feeling 'grateful' after son is rushed for emergency op













Luxury real estate agent, best known for starring on Netflix’s reality television show Selling Sunset, Heather Rae El Moussa is a proud stepmother to her husband Tarek El Moussa’s two children and the parents recently faced a scare involving Brayden’s health.

Six-year-old Brayden El Moussa was rushed into hospital for an emergency appendectomy operation as well as the removal of Meckel’s diverticulum on 8th May. This meant his blended family spent Mother’s Day worrying about and looking after the young boy.

The realtor star is now feeling “grateful” for the heaps of support shown on social media and her husband’s ex-wife Christina Hall even credited the couple for their co-parenting skills that ensure their “kids come first”.

Heather Rae El Moussa’s son rushed for emergency op

34-year-old Heather Rae El Moussa, originally Young, recently experienced a tough time as a stepmom to Brayden El Moussa when he was admitted to the ER early on the morning of Sunday 8th May.

@heatherraeyoung took to Instagram to share the scary news, explaining that she and her husband Tarek El Moussa “were woken up to a call that as a parent and step-parent, you never want to wake up to.”

Brayden’s birth mother and stepfather, Christina and Josh Hall, had rushed him to the hospital as he was “extremely sick” and the six-year-old had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as the removal of Meckel’s diverticulum.

Meckel’s diverticulum is a small pouch or bulge located in the lower part of the small intestine, which is a leftover of the umbilical cord, as per Cleveland Clinic.

Describing the event as the “scariest day” of their lives, Heather proceeded to say she is “thankful it was caught early”, explaining that the “doctors and nurses at Mission Hospital were incredible and took the best care of him” before finally stating that Brayden “is doing well and recovering.”

@therealtarekelmoussa and @christinahaack also shared the news via Instagram.

Both Heather and Tarek stated that they “all banned together as a family to get through it”, putting their individual issues aside after previously engaging in a public spat on the sidelines of a kids’ soccer match, Mail Online reports.

Fans flooded the comment section of all posts regarding Brayden with loving messages and well-wishes.

@brittnybutton sent her “love and healing to Bray”, @melissamolinaro said that she is “praying for a speedy recovery” and Selling Sunset star @vannevillela commented:

“So sorry you both went through this. So happy he is okay and recovering. Sending all my love to Bray.”

Beneath Christina Hall’s post, a user named @cassieschienle shared their support:

“So thankful Bray is in the best of hands and has his mommy right next to him. While not the most ideal way to spend Mother’s Day, this is exactly what being the amazing mother you are is all about.”

Selling Sunset star feeling ‘grateful’ for support

After receiving masses of online support from friends, family and fans, Heather Rae El Moussa shared photographs from the CHOC Gala she had attended prior to enduring a stressful week and wrote:

“We already had such a special place in our hearts for Choc Children’s Hospital, we started last week at the @chocgala with the most amazing friends, and then as you guys know, sweet Bray ended up in the care of one of their top surgeons just a few days later.”

The reality star continued to express her feelings of gratitude, announcing that she is “so grateful to have such loving, supportive ladies” in her life, reminding followers that “who you surround yourself with truly matters” and encouraging people to teach their children the same.

Thankfully, Brayden’s surgery was a success and Heather’s baby boy is now recovering.

@heatherraeyoung has since updated fans via her Instagram story with a mirror selfie accompanied by the caption: “Bray finally feeling good and happy today. So I am finally putting on some makeup.”

HGTV star @christinahaack also updated fans in the caption of her recent Instagram post and credited her ex-husband and his new wife for their co-parenting skills:

“Co-parenting 101. Kids come first. Taylor’s open house. Next, on to middle school she goes. Brayden is recovering well and we are all grateful. It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace.”

