Selling Sunset’s Vanessa leaves Oppenheim Group for rival agency

Vanessa is ready to take control of her own life and create the career of her dreams. She has officially left Selling Sunset and Oppenheim Group after two years, she revealed in a new interview.

“I am super excited to be back at The Agency,” she told People. “It’s where my career started so it feels extremely good to be back. It feels like home.”

Vanessa gushed about how successful and collaborative her colleagues at her previous workplace are. She said the agency is the right place for her because it feels like her”family”.

“I came back because I’m very serious about where I want my real estate career to go,” she continued. “I know that this is where I have to be to succeed in real estate.

“It felt right, I always missed them. I feel in my heart it’s where I belong. The minute I walked in, everyone welcomed me so beautifully.”

Vanessa felt like “the new girl in school” in the show

Vanessa got candid about her exit from the Netflix reality show and Oppenheim Group, saying that it was a “mutual decision”.

The real estate agent said she “always felt like I was the new girl in school” when she joined the show, which stars Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, and Emma Hernan.

“They’re obviously super successful and it’s an incredible show, but I have to make my own life and make my dreams come true,” she explained.

The realtor joined Brett and Jason Oppenheim‘s agency in early 2021 and made her debut on Selling Sunset season 4, which debuted in November 2021. She returned in season 5 but wasn’t cast for the sixth series.

Vanessa teased new beginnings on Instagram

Vanessa teased her exciting professional news on Instagram on Monday (May 15, 2023) and wished her followers a beautiful week.

“Remember, never stop believing in yourself and your dreams,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for your love and support it means the world to me.”

Vanessa and her partner Nick Hardy tied the knot in September 2022 after the reality star surprised him with a second proposal to claim she was “forever yours”.

When she joined the Oppenheim Group in season 4, she was in a long-distance relationship with Nick. The couple first met in person in 2020 in Mexico and started dating shortly after that.