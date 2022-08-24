Selling the OC's Polly Brindle now worth over $1 million after being scouted at 15













Polly Brindle is one of the 11 Oppenheim Group’s newest agents who deal with all the happenings behind real estate on the latest Netflix series, Selling The OC.

The Selling Sunset spin-off dropped on Netflix on 24 August and fans are already hooked. Polly is a successful real estate agent from Britain who has already managed to bag herself millions after being signed by a modeling agency at just 15.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the real estate agent as well as her whopping net worth. Check it out.

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix

Polly Brindle’s net worth

According to celebsweek.com, Polly has an impressive net worth of $1.5 million. This comes from her career as a real estate agent but also from her early-start modeling stints from the tender age of 15.

Brindle entered the industry young; she was just 15 when modeling agencies began to spot her. Over the years, she has lived in the world’s design capitals and gained 20 years of experience working for brands like Lancôme, Dior, and Aston Martin in countries that include London, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona.

However, she also had a passion for engineering and configuration. Later in her life, Polly joined The Oppenheim Group as an actual property agent and is on now their series Selling The OC.

Polly’s personal life

The 36-year-old realtor was born on April 1, 1986, and brought up in Northern England. She recently received her American citizenship on March 18 after moving overseas to model at a young age.

Polly is not someone who shares her personal life in the media, and she is quiet about all the information related to her family.

However, some posts on her Instagram confirm that she has two siblings, a sister named Lucy Ellen Brindle, and a younger brother; nothing is publicly known about her parents.

Let’s not forget her dog, Moose. He is frequently seen on her Instagram and we love it!

Polly has also been an actress

Aside from her career as a model, real estate agent and now reality TV star, Polly has also been an actress in the past, so being in front of the cameras shouldn’t be too much of a shock, thankfully!

In 2004, she was featured in a short film “Punch,” after quite a long time she then landed a role in “The Glass Man” and “Rush”. After this, she then went ahead and did two short films “Jingle Dead II” and “Sovereign”.

Her career as an actress didn’t seem to flourish as she was more interested in modeling and broadening her horizons for the world of real estate.

