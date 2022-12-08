Seth Rogen isn’t afraid of speaking his mind, and this time he took a swipe at Kim Kardashian‘s absence from an event as he cracked a joke.

The comic had no concerns making fun of the SKKN founder missing The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast this week.

He took to the stage on Wednesday after Kim wasn’t able to move things around in her diary, a source told TMZ.

Seth Rogen’s jibe at Kim Kardashian

Photo by Presley Ann/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Seth Rogen joked: “Are we going to talk about how Kim Kardashian didn’t show up?”

“I have seen every episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ I know she doesn’t have anything more important to do than this.”

In the end, Seth was doing what he does best – make people laugh. He later clarified and softened the blow by telling the audience she probably had a decent reason not to attend.

An insider told the outlet the wrong gate had been given to the reality star weeks ago. However, it was only two days before the event itself that the error was discovered.

The source claimed: “Unfortunately, her schedule could not be moved around at the last minute due to a prior work commitment. She was incredibly disappointed to not be able to attend, since she never cancels.”

Kim’s new look

It comes after the 42-year-old shared off her honey-blonde locks. Kim recently ditched the platinum blonde hair she had been rocking since the Met Gala. The mom-of-four initially died her iconic dark hair. This was so it fit the vision of her appearance, embodying the legendary Marilyn Monroe on the Red Carpet.

This week, she showed off a warmer shade of her hair color, obviously feeling a new vibe.

Although, she also admitted earlier this year that she’s having a blonde moment and enjoying it. It’s not the first time she’s gone from dark to light, and we doubt it’ll be the last.

