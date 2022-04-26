Shailene Woodley and Aaron break up again and this time she's "done"













We hate to be the bearers of bad news for fans of the couple, but after trying once again to work on their relationship and repair the damage, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have ended their relationship once again, and this time Shailene says she’s “done.”

The pair attempted to repair the relationship after ending their engagement last year but an exclusive source told E!News that the couple is no longer together.

Reality Titbit has all the details on their latest relationship status.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Why has the couple ended their relationship again?

The actress’ and NFL player’s relationship has been far from smooth, but fans were hopeful for the couple as they attempted to make things work again but recently, a source told E!News that they “are not together” with the reason supposedly being:

Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again. E!News

Back in February E!News confirmed that the couple had split once again with another source saying:

They are two very different people. They are both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions. E!News

The duo stayed “supportive” of each other

During their earlier break-up this year – and probably one of the reasons they began dating again – the couple still carried on spending time together and “supporting” one another.

The duo apparently continued to hang out after the split and were even seen out in public multiple times like when they attended Arron’s teammate, David Bakhtiari’s wedding together in March.

Things clearly didn’t work out again, even as friends as they are now no longer together in any shape or form.

Shailene is “done” with the relationship

Despite her trying multiple times to salvage the relationship and engagement, the source said that Shailene is really “done” this time. The actress gave him another shot but the source said “what was the point if he was never going to change.”

There is only so much Shailene can do with the relationship and it appears that this time she is genuinely calling it quits with Aaron, but we will have to wait and see what the next load of news is on the couple’s relationship status.

