Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has responded to a fan’s comment telling her to date Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, as the couple prepare to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

The former Playboy model hasn’t had the easiest of relationships with her ex Travis Barker, and hasn’t been shy in expressing her opinions on his marriage with Kourtney Kardashian.

We take a look at what Shanna Moakler had to say about ‘dating’ Scott Disick.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

It seems like the people in Shanna’s Instagram comments are dying for some more reality TV drama, as one fan asked Travis’ ex to ‘put a twist’ on things and date Kourtney’s ex.

“I feel like you should date Scott. Put a twist on things but I’m a petty b**** soooo.” Shanna is not afraid to speak up and regularly responds to fans’ comments. However, it seems like she doesn’t think it’ll work out with the Lord.

“I think he’s still under contract and I’m too old and taken, however, I think he’s a really good guy,” the model joked.

Shanna and Travis’ relationship timeline

Shanna and Travis started dating all the way back in 2002 and gave birth to their eldest, Landon Barker just a year later.

The pair wed in 2004 and had their daughter Alabama Barker in 2005 before their divorce became finalized in 2008, although it is said the pair continued living together.

Moakler hasn’t held back in expressing her opinions on Kourtney and Travis’ marriage, recently saying the whole thing was “f****** weird,” on the Miss Understood podcast.

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

Scott Disick ‘ready to settle down’

Although it may not be with Travis Barker’s ex, Scott Disick is reportedly now ready to settle down.

A source close to the star told US Weekly that he’d been doing some soul-searching after ‘losing the two most important women in his life.’

Sofia Richie recently wed music executive Elliot Grainge, and Kourtney and Travis’ wedding special just aired, which may have seemed like a double blow for The Kardashians star.