Shanna Moakler has Alabama Barker’s back as her daughter with Travis Barker is slammed for grammar errors on Instagram. Travis said he is “so proud” of his child while Shanna hailed her as “beautiful” amid trolls’ comments.

When Alabama Barker posted a series of selfies with the caption, “Tell me you proud of me,” fans stepped in to question her grammar. And her mom Shanna Moakler was having absolutely none of it.

Travis Barker was quick to step in and support his eldest daughter. He wrote, “I’m proud of you and I love you,” which received over 2K likes, while Shanna commented: “Beautiful girl.” But she didn’t stop at the compliment.

Photo by Matthew Simmons/WireImage for Silver Spoon (formerly The Cabana

Shanna backs Alabama Barker

Underneath Shanna’s original comment which said her daughter, Alabama, is a “beautiful girl,” an internet user trolled the star saying, “Can you please for the love of God, teach her some grammar?”

To this, another Instagram user commented with two laughing emojis. Shanna was certainly ready to stick up for Alabama almost instantly and replied, “You don’t have to follow her…”

Travis was also asked the same question under his comment but took no time to reply to the troll. Alabama, on the other hand, stayed quiet and also didn’t bother replying to anyone leaving comments.

Fans slam Alabama on Instagram

When commenters slammed Alabama’s grammar on Instagram, several assumed that she doesn’t practice written English. One fan wrote: “You have money because of your dad. But don’t use any of it to be educated.”

Another penned: “TOTALLY can’t form complete sentences 😂.”

“Who writes these caps? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” laughed a fellow Alabama follower.

However, the majority of fans say that Alabama is going through her “break-up era” and joined in on the proud train like Travis and Shanna, with many genuinely saying they feel proud of her, too. Plus, she was typing in her accent!

Her loyal followers also have her back

Several of Alabama’s followers saw Shanna’s comment and took the opportunity to change the narrative. One fan replied to Shanna, “You two had beautiful children together. Comments 🙄.”

They added: “Every older teen goes through this phase. They are so mean. She is stunning. Looks so much like you.”

“You’re so bomb 🔥, Ms. Barker! You always serving and you’re just getting started! Keep going! Keep your foot on THESE hater’s necks! And keep getting COLDER,” wrote a supportive fan.