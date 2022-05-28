Shanna Moakler auctioning engagement ring after ex Travis Barker marries Kourtney Kardashian













Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has announced she is parting ways with the engagement ring he once popped the question to her with.

More than a decade after their divorce Shanna has revealed she is putting the past behind her and auctioning off the bling.

The news follows Travis and Kourtney Kardashian’s recent Italian wedding in the village of Portofino.

Shanna Moakler and the Blink-182 drummer were married four years

Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler tied the knot in a gothic style wedding on Halloween Eve in 2004.

The wedding came a year after the couple had their first child, son Landon. Shanna was already mother to daughter Atiana De La Hoya, who she welcomed during a previous relationship. The couple’s youngest, daughter Alabama was born a year after their nuptials in December 2005.

Shanna and Travis’ family life was even featured on-screen, as they got their own reality series. Meet The Barkers first premiered in 2005 and ran across two seasons, but it went off air in 2006. According to People, that same year, the couple also separated.

Parade reports while they tried to make it work, their divorce was later finalised in 2008.

Shanna Moakler auctions engagement ring from Travis Barker

Before they wed in 2004, Travis popped the question to ex Shanna Moakler on Disney Land’s Haunted Mansion ride.

However, 14 years after the couple’s divorce, Shanna has announced she is auctioning off her former engagement ring.

Talking about why she chose to auction the piece to US Weekly, Shanna explained: “that chapter of my life is over.”

The news follows Travis and Kourtney Kardashian’s nuptials in Italy last week. They also previously had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas as well as a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

Both Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker’s children, Landon and Alabama, as well as Shanna’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Away from her ex-husband’s new marriage, Shanna is reported to have dated beau Matthew Rondeau “on and off” since 2020.