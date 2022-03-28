The glow up is real as RHOC's Shannon Beador shows off weight loss













The Real Housewives of Orange County are the originals when it comes to the Real Housewives franchise. Since 2005, the ladies of the OC have been letting Bravo viewers in on their luxurious and often drama-filled lives.

Joining RHOC in 2014 during season 9 was Shannon Beador. She joined Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Dubrow, Lizzie Rovsek and co and has been on the show ever since. Any RHOC fans will know that Shannon’s health and diet is very important to her. Shannon’s visits to Dr Moon’s office have been well-documented on RHOC and she writes on Instagram that she’s “finally balanced her hormones“. In 2022 she’s celebrating a even more weight loss, so let’s find ou more…

Shannon Beador’s weight loss journey

In past seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon has admitted that “she’s not good with change” and often was frosty towards newbies joining the group. However, her personal life at the time was clearly taking it’s toll.

In season 12, Shannon went through a divorce and she and her ex-husband, David Beador, split in 2017. In the same year, the Real Housewives star gained 14 pounds.

During season 13 episode 14, Shannon was still feeling the effects of her divorce and said that her husband was “berating” her every day.

How does Shannon keep the weight off?

Speaking to Bravo TV in 2020, Shannon said that she still hates exercise but she does a daily walk.

She added: “My weight has been a rollercoaster. To date, I’ve lost 24 pounds. I’m committed.“

Shannon also mentioned her QVC food line which features heathy, lower calorie food. She said: “Diet is key” and that because of her food line and having to try out new recipes for it, she’s eating better.

Shannon Beador’s weight loss in 2022

In 2022, Shannon has been making countless headlines for looking “unrecognisable“.

She’s often showing off the results of her hard work, sticking to a healthy diet and working out, via Instagram.

Shannon’s new look has also been picked up on Twitter with Housewives fan accounts saying: “Shannon really became that OC Barbie“.

Back in January 2022, Shannon gave her Instagram followers an update on her weight loss: “Have spent the last few months eating clean, exercising, taking Real For Real Cuisine Mineral-Aid Nightly for detoxification, and have finally balanced my hormones! Today I am down 14 pounds with just a little more to go! I lift up my shirt to show in my story… “.

