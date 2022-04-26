











Sharon Osbourne has talked The Talk and judged singers – good and bad – for their voices on The X Factor. From the UK to USA, the panellist has discussed global topics for years. Her latest topic is… her plastic surgery.

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to tweak their appearance, whether it’s with filler, Botox or radically changing their hairstyles. In Sharon’s case, she has undergone a facelift which she has recently branded as “horrendous”.

Photos of the 69-year-old’s new look have been released, which show a very different Sharon compared to the usual sight of the panellist. Either way, she’s working her new facelift and focusing on her career instead!

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Sharon Osbourne before facelift

Sharon has recently confirmed she had a facelift. She underwent the five-and-a-half hour cosmetic surgery operation in October 2021 but was disappointed when the bandages were removed.

She had plastic surgery done before the recent facelift, but nothing as alarming as this procedure. Her face is now finally settling, according to the host, who has always been open about going under the knife over the years.

Photos dating back to August earlier that same year show the TalkTV host with a lot more natural lines and a much less stretched face. Regardless of her initial disappointment, fans say Sharon looks “amazing”.

The Talk host discusses her new look

Sharon told The Sunday Times: ‘I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f**king mummies that they wrap [with bandages]. It hurt like hell. You have no idea.” She added:

I’m telling you, it was horrendous. I’m, like, “You’ve got to be f**king joking. One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f**king Cyclops. I’m, like, “All I need is a hunchback.”

After she showed her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, 73, he agreed that the results weren’t good. She detailed how he had said he doesn’t care how much it costs, before telling her they will get the surgery redone.

The host has since joked about holding her nose to stop it from falling off. However, her previous facelifts have been welcomed with open arms by both Sharon and her fans, with many describing her 2019 look as “amazing”.

Sharon Osbourne looks freaking amazing



I want that face lift!!! — Cat (@sparkles589) December 25, 2019

Sharon’s plastic surgery history

Sharon’s recent facelift is the fifth she has had done. Before that, she got a similar procedure done in 2019. As reported by The Sun, her fourth left her in agony and unable to move her face.

She has spent the last 20 years nipping and tucking her body – and several facelifts – to keep her youthful appearance. The former The Talk host said she undergoes surgery for herself but her husband and kids don’t like it.

The star revealed on the American talk show that she “does it for her own ego”

