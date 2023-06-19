Sharon Osbourne celebrated her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s Father’s Day with a rare glimpse at their three children -Kelly, Jack, and Aimee.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest reality stars and celebrities have marked Father’s Day with loved-up pictures, throwback videos, and touching social media captions.

From Kendall Jenner‘s carousel of images in her tribute to Caitlyn Jenner, to Kris Jenner‘s poignant Instagram post celebrating all “fathers, stepfathers, and father figures” in her family, social media platforms have been flooded with celebratory posts over the weekend.

Ozzy Osbourne received a special nod on Instagram from his wife Sharon Osbourne after she posted a throwback snap of him and their three children.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sharon Osbourne marks Father’s Day

The former X Factor judge and media personality marked Father’s Day with a thoughtful family snap and cheeky caption on Instagram on Sunday, June 18.

The picture features Sharon and Ozzy’s three children – Kelly, Aimee, and Jack – dressed up in elegant outfits as Ozzy sported a classic ’80s hairstyle that took many fans a trip down memory lane.

“Happy Father’s Day to our [rock] and [sunrise],” the British-American media personality captioned the poignant Father’s Day post.

Sharon and Ozzy welcomed three kids together – Kelly, 38, Jack, 37, and Aimee, 39. Ozzy also has two other kids, Jessica and Louis, from his previous relationship with retired teacher Thelma Riley.

The Osbourne family appeared on their own reality show which aired between 2002 and 2005 on MTV and featured Ozzy, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly.

Fans share tributes to Ozzy in the comments

Many of Sharon’s fans have shared tributes to Ozzy on Father’s Day and reacted to the beautiful snap, giving a rare glimpse into their family.

“Kelly looks exactly like you in this picture. Happy Father’s Day!” one follower commented.

Another said: “So cute! Happy Father’s Day!”. Someone else wrote: “Sending love to the father of Rock & Roll.”

“Love the throwback pics of the good ole days,” another commented. A fourth user added: “Love the epic photo.”

Sharon often shares throwback posts with Ozzy

Now that Sharon is no longer a judge on the X Factor, she hosts her own show, The Talk, and often surprises her fans with throwback posts on her Instagram.

She recently uploaded a short video from a 1989 media report which featured fans getting wild after Ozzy’s concert. “Forever My Favorite Clip,” Sharon wrote in the caption of the video.

The clip featured a reporter asking a group of “Ozzy supporters” to share their experience after attending his concert.

“It was loud as s**t,” one fan shouted to the microphone, while another one added: “It was a great time”.