Sharon Osbourne has recently opened up about her ‘botched’ cosmetic surgery and says she is now done after her last facelift went terribly wrong.

Unlike some others in the public eye, the 70-year-old former X Factor judge has never shied away from speaking about her plastic surgery, openly speaking about it on her many talk show appearances.

We take a look at what Sharon Osbourne has said about going under the needle, and what went so horribly wrong the last time.

Sharon Osbourne is ‘done’ with cosmetic surgery after ‘botched’ facelift

The 70-year-old recently revealed she was done with cosmetic surgery after her fifth facelift left her ‘looking like a cyclops.’

Speaking to The Sun about her fifth and final facelift, Sharon said: “That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f***ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now, like, no more.”

“Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift.”

Husband Ozzy Osbourne also reportedly backs the decision as, at the time, she revealed he agreed with her that the results were bad. He also said he would get the surgery redone, and didn’t care how much it cost. Ouch!

Throwback to the October 2021 facelift

For those who have forgotten, or are blissfully unaware of Sharon’s ‘horrendous’ facelift, we throw it back to October 2021.

The star underwent a five-and-a-half-hour surgery for the facelift in 2021 and later revealed she was ‘disappointed’ when the bandages were removed.

At the time, Sharon told The Sunday Times: ‘I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f**king mummies that they wrap [with bandages]. It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

She also joked that one eye ended up ‘different’ to the other.

Although Sharon was obviously unhappy, it seems like some of her fans don’t agree with her as they say she looks ‘amazing.’

“You keep getting younger!” wrote one.

“You have killer cheekbones,” penned another.

For those curious fans (including ourselves) we scrolled all the way back through her Instagram to find pictures of the star before, so here you go…

Sharon will return to TV after a break

Sharon’s husband, rockstar Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2023. “Suddenly, your life just stops – life as you knew it,” she told the cameras during the Paxman: Putting up with Parkinson’s documentary.

Since 2018, Ozzy has suffered a number of complications such as pneumonia and breaking his back and neck after falling down the stairs in his Los Angeles home.

The former X-Factor judge has been by his side since, although the pair did have a brief split in 2016 due to Ozzy’s infidelity.

Sharon will be back on her Talk TV panel show to cover King Charles’ coronation at the start of next month.