Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have put their LA condo on the market for sale after announcing they’d be heading back to their home country, England.

Just like The Kardashians, The Osbournes took the world by storm when they became household names in 2012 with their reality show, featuring themselves and their children, Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

We take a look inside Sharon Osbourne‘s LA Condo for sale, and she and her husband Ozzy are headed next.

Photo by KMazur/WireImage

Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbournes LA condo

The pair bought their LA condo for $4 million nine years ago, and the West Hollywood home is now listed for $4,795,000.

The two beds and three baths comes at 2,117 sqft, with a large living/dining room, and spacious primary suite, on the 10th floor of L.A.’s celeb-studded Sierra Towers skyscraper, which has housed residents such as Cher, Sandra Bullock, and Friends favorites Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox, as per Dirt.

As per the listing, the home comes equipped with building amenities such as a beautiful pool, spa, and gym facilities.

Being on the 10th floor, the home is said to offer beautiful views of the hills and stunning sunsets each evening.

The Osbournes relocate to the UK

Amid Ozzy Osbourne’s recent health issues, the couple surprised fans when they announced they would be relocating back to the UK.

The couple planned to move back into their Buckinghamshire County home which had been renovated to suit Ozzy’s needs.

It’s been announced that the couple is going back to their reality TV roots with a new show ‘Coming Home to Roots’ which will document the family’s relocation to the UK.

Sharon Osbourne opens up on weight loss

After revealing how she was left ‘frightened’ of plastic surgery, Sharon also recently opened up about her experience with weight loss injections.

The star revealed on The Talk that she lost 30 lbs due to weight loss drugs, however, was ‘very sick’ for a couple of months.

“The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever,” the star revealed.

She added: “But listen, I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing.”